Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
blavity.com
'Nepo Babies' Story Reminds Twitter That Lena Horne's Great-Grandson Is Jake Cannavale
New York Magazine broke the internet after dropping its end-of-the-year cover story, which explored one of the year’s biggest pop culture trends: nepotism (or nepo, for short) babies. The feature, which included altered images of famous nepo babies’ heads on actual babies’ bodies, deeply delved into how the children of Hollywood legends dominate the industry.
blavity.com
Tamar Braxton Says She Has Beef With A 'RHOA' Star And Their Husband For Threatening Her
Tamar Braxton is upset and has called out a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband after they allegedly threatened her. Braxton hopped on Instagram to spill the tea without revealing the identity of the reality TV couple.
blavity.com
EJ King, Megan Thee Stallion's Former Stylist, Responds To Backlash Over IG Post Following Court Trial Appearance
Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist, EJ King, responded to recent criticism over his shady posts following his court visit. King was subpoenaed to testify in Tory Lanez’s trial.
blavity.com
Lil Wayne And Mack Maine Throw 'Weezy Christmas' Party For 150 Teens In New Orleans
Lil Wayne, Young Money president Mack Maine and Wilson Sporting Goods partnered to bring the Christmas spirit to 150 teens in New Orleans.
Comments / 0