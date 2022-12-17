ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
'Nepo Babies' Story Reminds Twitter That Lena Horne's Great-Grandson Is Jake Cannavale

New York Magazine broke the internet after dropping its end-of-the-year cover story, which explored one of the year’s biggest pop culture trends: nepotism (or nepo, for short) babies. The feature, which included altered images of famous nepo babies’ heads on actual babies’ bodies, deeply delved into how the children of Hollywood legends dominate the industry.
