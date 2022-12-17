Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday.

15 HOURS AGO