WCJB
Deeper Purpose Community Church will have its first Presence with the Police event
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church will host their 1st annual Presence with the Police event. It is a kids Christmas party between community kids & law enforcement. The purpose is to promote closer relationships with area law enforcement and area children, youth, families. The party...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
alachuachronicle.com
Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Government offices, services set holiday schedules
Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday.
wuft.org
Mark your calendar for Remembering Rosewood centennial events
The Remembering Rosewood Centennial Committee curated a week of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood – what had been a majority Black community in Levy County before a white vigilante mob murdered African American residents and set fire to the town in January of 1923.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Lake City Reporter
Five teens shot in daytime incident
Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
mycbs4.com
Police arrest two men in connection with deadly stabbing in Gainesville
GPD arrested two men in connection with the stabbing. They were booked into the Alachua County Jail on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside....
alachuachronicle.com
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
alachuachronicle.com
Arrests made in December 9 armed robbery that led to fatal shooting at Crossings at Santa Fe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and his team would like to announce the arrest of all individuals responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred at the Crossings at Santa Fe on December 9, 2022. The details of the case are as follows:. On the night of December...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
