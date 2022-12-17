ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Government offices, services set holiday schedules

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday. 
wuft.org

Mark your calendar for Remembering Rosewood centennial events

The Remembering Rosewood Centennial Committee curated a week of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood – what had been a majority Black community in Levy County before a white vigilante mob murdered African American residents and set fire to the town in January of 1923.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Lake City Reporter

Five teens shot in daytime incident

Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Police arrest two men in connection with deadly stabbing in Gainesville

GPD arrested two men in connection with the stabbing. They were booked into the Alachua County Jail on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside....
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL

