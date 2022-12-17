Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District
The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.
KMZU
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOMU
Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director
COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
KMOV
Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With ongoing constraints in hospitals and urgent cares across the Metro from the rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases, a commitment to helping others has never felt more in high demand. “Definitely, it’s a lot of work right now for sure, but I just...
KOMU
MU Health Care discusses severe winter weather impacts and safety
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures. MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared. "In these extreme temperatures, especially...
KOMU
Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent
ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
kttn.com
Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism
(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
KOMU
Parson appoints Vivek Malek as Missouri's next state treasurer
JEFFERSON CITY - Vivek Malek has been named the next state treasurer of Missouri, marking the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office. The announcement comes after Gov. Mike Parson's press conference Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol. Malek, 45, is a practicing attorney and owner...
khqa.com
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
KOMU
Boone County fire stations shine red to honor Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is set to pay tribute Wednesday and Thursday night to Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. In honor of fallen firefighters, BCFPD turns its fire stations red to honor one of the long-standing traditions of the fire service. Three locations within the BCFPD will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday night in remembrance of his line of duty death one year ago.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KOMU
Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
KOMU
Bench trial begins for 2018 killing of Lincoln University student
JEFFERSON CITY − A bench trial began Monday morning at the Cole County Courthouse for a suspect in a 2018 killing of a Lincoln University student. Alfred Chism Jr. faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the death of Charon D. Session, who was shot to death back in 2018.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS THREE ELK HARVESTED IN MISSOURI DURING 2022 SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery elk hunting season, which ran from October 15 through October 23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion which ran from December 10 through December 18. The three Missouri hunters were...
