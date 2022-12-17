ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director

COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care discusses severe winter weather impacts and safety

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures. MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared. "In these extreme temperatures, especially...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent

ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism

(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Parson appoints Vivek Malek as Missouri's next state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY - Vivek Malek has been named the next state treasurer of Missouri, marking the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office. The announcement comes after Gov. Mike Parson's press conference Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol. Malek, 45, is a practicing attorney and owner...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
SheKnows

This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan

If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone County fire stations shine red to honor Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is set to pay tribute Wednesday and Thursday night to Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. In honor of fallen firefighters, BCFPD turns its fire stations red to honor one of the long-standing traditions of the fire service. Three locations within the BCFPD will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday night in remembrance of his line of duty death one year ago.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax

COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bench trial begins for 2018 killing of Lincoln University student

JEFFERSON CITY − A bench trial began Monday morning at the Cole County Courthouse for a suspect in a 2018 killing of a Lincoln University student. Alfred Chism Jr. faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the death of Charon D. Session, who was shot to death back in 2018.
COLE COUNTY, MO

