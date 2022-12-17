Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Read full article on original website
JJ
5d ago
I laugh at the defenders. If they have kids it’s their excuse to commit murder and get out? Why would you do what you did if you’re the doting mother?
Richard Sckull
5d ago
Her boyfriend cut the monitor off…still not taking responsibility for her actions. If there were laws against this stuff, then we wouldn’t have crime! 🥸
Daniel
4d ago
Attempted murder and home invasion and she gets put on electronic monitoring. Great job Lightfoot and Kim foxx!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
46 years for man who shot Magnificent Mile restaurant manager, tied up employees during robbery
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Magnificent Mile restaurant manager and tying up several of its employees during a robbery five years ago. Marcus Norwood, 45, is scheduled to be paroled in May 2038 after serving half his sentence.
cwbchicago.com
Identity theft charge filed against man who allegedly crawled on movie theater floor, went through purses
Chicago — Prosecutors say a retired New York City police officer became suspicious when he saw a man crawling around on the floor of a Lakeview movie theater this month. And his curiosity led to Chicago police arresting a man for allegedly stealing the identity of an 81-year-old woman.
cwbchicago.com
After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors
Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
9-time convicted burglar broke into a Rogers Park home while on bail for breaking into a Bucktown home, prosecutors say
Chicago — A nine-time convicted felon burglarized a Rogers Park home while he was on bail for burglarizing a home in Bucktown, prosecutors said Wednesday. Michael Edwards, 42, was charged in June with burglarizing a home in the 1700 block of North Winchester on Valentine’s Day 2020. Prosecutors said the victim returned home and found their front door broken, their computer missing, and a glove on the floor.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
32-year-old man shot and killed inside South Side barbershop
A 32-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night inside of a barbershop in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shop is near 80th and Halsted Streets.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of...
Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Crypto trader had 16 pounds of pot-infused gummies in his car during traffic stop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Lakeview man had 16 pounds of cannabis-infused gummies in his car during a traffic stop on the North Side, prosecutors said. And Chicago police say they found nearly 10 pounds of marijuana in his back seat. Chicago police pulled Frank Vargas over for a traffic violation...
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
11-year-old girl charged after shooting threat to Gary school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Department investigators have charged an 11-year-old girl and may have thwarted a possible school threat in Gary, Indiana, officials say. According to the department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School. The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim. The Lake Superior Court-Juvenile Division confirmed an 11-year-old is facing two felony counts of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment. The 11-year-old was in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening, according...
