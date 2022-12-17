Read full article on original website
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater. Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
wuga.org
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’
An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpassPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community
The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed
Tesla and Elon Musk are about to keep a promise. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Hall County man suspected of stealing property from 11 storage units
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Clarkesville man was arrested for a series of break-ins at a Hall County storage facility. Police were investigating thefts at 11 units in Happy Pappy’s Storage in Gainesville. Investigators said they found evidence that Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, stole a variety of items including...
Red and Black
School board to consider renaming Alps Road, Chase Street Elementary Schools
Alps Road and Chase Street Elementary Schools could have different names in early 2023. The Clarke County Board of Education voted on Dec. 15 to start a nomination process for renaming the two schools, according to a Clarke County School District press release. The nomination process is open to board...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
wuga.org
Two Candidates Qualify for District 2 Commission Special Election
Two candidates have qualified to run for the vacant Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commission seat. Qualifying to fill the unexpired term of former ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker ended with ACC Commissioner Melissa Link and former Clarke County Board of Education member Kirrena Gallagher joining the race. Charlotte Sosebee is Director of Elections for Clarke County. She advises residents to check to if they are eligible to vote in that race.
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp
A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
Law enforcement warn of woman posing as IRS agent in North Georgia
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a woman was believed to be impersonating a field agent for the IRS. A victim told police that on Tuesday afternoon, a person came to his home and identified herself as an IRS field agent.
