ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
wuga.org

Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’

An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpassPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community

The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

Tesla and Elon Musk are about to keep a promise. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Two Candidates Qualify for District 2 Commission Special Election

Two candidates have qualified to run for the vacant Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commission seat. Qualifying to fill the unexpired term of former ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker ended with ACC Commissioner Melissa Link and former Clarke County Board of Education member Kirrena Gallagher joining the race. Charlotte Sosebee is Director of Elections for Clarke County. She advises residents to check to if they are eligible to vote in that race.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy