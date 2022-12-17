Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood.

Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect, who was identified as Terrance Stewart, 72, shot the victim twice, once in each leg and then picked up a piece of wood and started beating him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

The victim told police he was bringing over cat food to Stewart’s wife and that’s when Stewart shot him. Stewart and the victim have had an ongoing dispute, police said.

Stewart is facing several charges, including shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

