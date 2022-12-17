ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Vck_0jlidXIV00

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood.

Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect, who was identified as Terrance Stewart, 72, shot the victim twice, once in each leg and then picked up a piece of wood and started beating him. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

The victim told police he was bringing over cat food to Stewart’s wife and that’s when Stewart shot him. Stewart and the victim have had an ongoing dispute, police said.

Stewart is facing several charges, including shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Stolen Dog Returned To Owner, Alleged Thief Arrested By TPD

Tulsa Police say a dog has been unified with her owner after someone dognapped them. Officers say last Saturday, the victim was walking his dogs in a neighborhood near 13th and Yale when someone drove by and made a U-turn to approach him. The man told officers the driver, later...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man

A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews extinguish fire at vacant north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 they are investigating the fire as an arson case. If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS. Crews are investigating after an early morning fire destroyed a vacant home in north Tulsa. The initial call...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy