NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Dominant first half lifts Trinity boys basketball to 77-45 Mid-Penn Capital victory against Susquehanna Twp.
Trinity (4-1, 2-0) jumped out to a sizable first-half lead as the Shamrocks secured a 77-45 divisional win against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 40-24 by the intermission and used a 23-7 third-quarter rally to ice the victory. Mike Bednostin led the Shamrocks with 21 points. Bednostin tallied 15...
Meet PennLive’s 2022 Girls High School Tennis All-Stars
The girls tennis season has been in the books for quite some time, but it’s still not too late to look back on and admire the top-flight performances of Mid-Penn Conference players named to the 2022 Penn-Live Girls Tennis All-Star Team.
PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Recapping Carlisle Classic, King of the Mountain, Beast of the East
The PennLive Wrestling Podcast is back with its debut edition for the 2022-’23 wrestling season. Mechanicsburg coach Dave Heckard joins PennLive’s Dustin Hockensmith on this episode to share their highlights from the Carlisle Classic. They also discussed Northern junior Cole Bartram’s impressive run to a King of the Mountain title, Central Dauphin senior Matt Repos’ runner-up finish and duals to watch before next week’s holiday break.
Third-quarter rally helps propel Red Land girls basketball to 56-40 victory over Milton Hershey
Red Land won their second game in as many nights as the Patriots dispatched Milton Hershey 56-40 Wednesday. The Patriots held just a one-point lead early in the second half but a 19-9 third-quarter run opened up a 14-point lead that proved to be all the cushion that they would need.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Camryn Kiser headlines PennLive’s girls cross country all-star team
The Mid-Penn's girls turned in some impressive performances out on the cross country course this past season.
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff
Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
Video: Bishop McDevitt’s Gabriel Arena talks about signing with Virginia Tech
Gabriel Arena has been the heart and soul of Bishop McDevitt’s offensive line throughout the years and ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, he said he decided he wants to go play at a college where he feels he can have that same type of impact. • Sign...
Interest is booming in Cumberland Valley’s first-year girls wrestling program
Cumberland Valley’s first-year girls wrestling program is hitting the fast-forward button on its growth and development. In less than a calendar year, the Eagles have seen their roster grow by roughly 400 percent and gotten the full scope of support from the Cumberland Valley School District. Cumberland Valley was...
National Signing Day: Where are Pa.’s top high school football players expected to sign?
The NCAA early signing period, the first opportunity for college football prospects to sign for their scholarships, takes center stage over the next three days. However, the first few hours tend to be the most frantic in the race to secure talent and bolster recruiting rankings. That said, Penn State...
Signing Day Central: All of PennLive’s coverage from National Signing Day in the Mid-Penn Conference
Several of the Mid-Penn’s top high school football stars signed letters of intent Wednesday to play college football. The following is a quick look back at PennLive’s coverage from the day:. 14 — High School football signing day. SIGNING DAY STORIES. 6. Bishop McDevitt High School Signing...
