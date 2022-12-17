ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
NEW MEXICO STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Recapping Carlisle Classic, King of the Mountain, Beast of the East

The PennLive Wrestling Podcast is back with its debut edition for the 2022-’23 wrestling season. Mechanicsburg coach Dave Heckard joins PennLive’s Dustin Hockensmith on this episode to share their highlights from the Carlisle Classic. They also discussed Northern junior Cole Bartram’s impressive run to a King of the Mountain title, Central Dauphin senior Matt Repos’ runner-up finish and duals to watch before next week’s holiday break.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff

Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy