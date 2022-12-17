ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Jeez, if Doc gets a pimple, he wants to know why it's there" - Julius Erving's vanity was part of his greatness

By John Jefferson Tan
 5 days ago

Some may not know, but Dr. J cared a lot about what people say about him.

Julius Erving

Without a doubt, Julius Erving was the face of the NBA in the 1970s. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may have been the most touted big man at the time, but as far as worldwide superstar status goes, "Dr. J" was the man. And apparently, the man himself was well aware of all the hype and attention.

Dr. J was vain

The big afro and the playground dunks - these were just some of the Dr. J symbols that many NBA stars and fans were amazed by. And if some of you are wondering why Erving was so fun to watch, and why his career highlights seemed picture-perfect, it's because Dr. J was all about greatness.

According to former Philadelphia 76ers trainer Al Domenico, Erving walked on the borderline of vanity and perfection during his prime. He also pointed out that Erving was critical of pretty much everything about himself on and off the court. But unlike other basketball superstars, Dr. J managed to have that vanity work to his advantage for the most part.

"It's part of what makes him great," Domenico told Sports Illustrated in 1981. "He cares very much what people think—of how he plays, how he speaks, how he acts, how his children act. But he cares about his body, too. Jeez, if Doc gets a pimple, he wants to know why it's there and the fastest way to get rid of it."

Doc likes the opposite

Having heard Domenico's revelation, you might be thinking Erving would appreciate any modern-day NBA superstar who is also no stranger to vanity. But as it turned out, Dr. J as a fan likes watching guys who are the complete opposite.

As we all know, Kawhi Leonard is the a of player who seldom cared about what people say and think. Ironically, for some reason, it's what Erving loved about "The Claw."

"I love watching Kawhi…When Kawhi came on the scene, and he was the MVP of the playoffs, I started watching him more closely, and I like what he brings to the table," Erving once said . "I love his demeanor. He has to say something when he has something to say and when he has nothing to say, then go talk to someone else."

Erving as a legendary player may be different from Erving as a fan. But if there is one thing we will never be confused with about him, it's that there will always be only one, "Dr. J."

