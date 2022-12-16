ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon

By Margaret Darby
The sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh.

So you’re a fan of Lululemon, or maybe someone in your life is — but your bank account probably isn’t.

Lululemon’s products cost a pretty penny, and many buyers would probably say it is worth it. But for those who would like a little more bang for their buck, there are Amazon dupes. As someone who has purchased the Lululemon knockoffs from Amazon, I am here to tell you there is little difference between the dupes and the real thing. A lot of the dupes even copy the little circular Lululemon symbol, if you’re worried about that.

Here are 10 of the best Lululemon dupes available on Amazon.

1. The Align joggers dupe

Amazon’s version of the Align joggers is made from almost the exact same materials, so they have the same buttery-soft feel as Lululemons’s Nulu fabric, and they are about a quarter of the price.

Lulu cost: $118.

Amazon dupe cost: $28.99.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

2. The Scuba oversized half-zip hoodie dupe

This Amazon dupe is hard to tell apart from the real thing. The stitching lines, proportions and thumbholes are all the same, and even many of the color options are comparable.

Lulu cost: $118.

Amazon dupe cost: $39.99.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars.

3. Align high-rise short 6-inch dupe

From a looks standpoint, this Amazon dupe is the exact same as the Lululemon pair. The materials are almost identical, so they have the same soft feel. These shorts are also available on Amazon in an 8-inch fit.

Lulu cost: $58- $74.

Amazon dupe cost: $24- $28.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

4. Pace Rival tennis skirt dupe

This dupe has slight differences — it’s missing the back pleats that are on the Lululemon skirt, but the overall style gives a similar look.

Lulu cost: $78.

Amazon dupe cost: $33.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars.

5. Align leggings dupe

Amazon shoppers love this dupe. One shopper commented, “I’ve never written a review before but these leggings deserve it! I used to work at Lululemon and have high standards about leggings but these pass every test.” These leggings look and feel nearly identical to the Lululemon pair.

Lulu cost: $98-$118.

Amazon dupe cost: $32-$34.

Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars.

6. Groove super-high-rise flared leggings dupe

The details on this dupe are nearly the exact same as the Lululemon version. The Amazon dupe has more color options and a pocket.

Lulu cost: $118.

Amazon dupe cost: $26.99.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

7. Align tank top dupe

This tank top has almost 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s indistinguishable from Lululemon’s Align tank, and some customers even say they like it better.

Lulu cost: $68.

Amazon dupe cost: $22.99.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

8. Define jacket dupe

Amazon can give you the look of the Define jacket for less than half its cost on Lululemon. It costs a little more than most dupes, but it makes up for it in quality. It’s made from the same materials as the Lululemon jacket and it looks identical.

Lulu cost: $118-$128.

Amazon dupe cost: $34.99-$39.99.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars.

9. Speed Up running shorts dupe

It’s nearly impossible to tell these shorts from the Lululemon pair. Amazon offers the same colors, patterns and waistband.

Lulu cost: $68-$78.

Amazon dupe cost: $28.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

10. Everywhere belt bag

Other than the missing Lululemon icon, the dupe is identical. Amazon offers a lot more color options and they don’t sell out as quickly as the hard-to-come-by Lululemon bag. Get two Amazon dupes for the price of one Lululemon bag.

Lulu cost: $38.

Amazon dupe cost: $18.98.

Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars.

