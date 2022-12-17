PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO