Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky

If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
People

Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize

Raymond Roberts Sr. plans to buy a motorcycle after winning the "Lucky for Life" game six times with tickets he bought at a Fall River liquor store A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner. Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing...
FALL RIVER, MA
wpsdlocal6.com

Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim

PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
The Detroit Free Press

Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
DEARBORN, MI
Comments / 0

