Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
Wave 3
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
A Kentucky woman walked out of her job a $175K lottery winner after receiving $25 worth of scratch-off's at a company holiday party
Lori Janes receieved the tickets during a white elephant gift exchange at her job's company party, per the Kentucky Lottery.
wdrb.com
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
Woman ‘steals’ winning top lottery ticket at white elephant party
When Lori Janes lost her $25 TJ Maxx gift card at her company's white elephant party, she was pretty bummed.
2 Florida women from same county win $1 million lottery prizes from same scratch-off game
Two Florida women claimed two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game on the same day, according to the Florida Lottery.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
Raymond Roberts Sr. plans to buy a motorcycle after winning the "Lucky for Life" game six times with tickets he bought at a Fall River liquor store A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner. Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing...
wdrb.com
Caesars Southern Indiana offers the opportunity of dealing Blackjack for a living
ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Learn the rules of the game at Caesars Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School. Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older. Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by...
'The Elf on the Shelf' disappears in Louisiana family's home, mom finds culprit
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
wpsdlocal6.com
Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim
PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
fox32chicago.com
$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why
Dearborn-based apparel firm Carhartt plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn with an average $43 hourly wage, rather than in Kentucky or Mexico, with help from a recently approved state grant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt has been approved for a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program to assist with an anticipated $4.65 million capital investment at its Dearborn campus, which is expected to result in the new hiring. ...
Fox News
907K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2