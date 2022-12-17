TNT title match set for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash

Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Championship against Wardlow on December 28.

A TNT Championship match has been announced for the December 28 AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode.

In a bout set up on this week's Rampage, Samoa Joe is set to defend the TNT Championship against former title holder Wardlow on December 28 in Broomfield, Colorado.

After making quick work of Exodus Prime on Rampage, Wardlow called out Samoa Joe. Joe answered with a promo from backstage. He stated that he would not defend the TNT title in Texas, the site of the December 21 and December 23 AEW Holiday Bash episodes, but would put the belt on the line against Wardlow on the 28th. The match was officially announced later in Friday's program.

Joe defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow in a triple threat match at Full Gear on November 19 to win the TNT title, submitting Hobbs to win the Championship. Joe also currently holds the ROH World Television Championship.

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash, Wednesday, December 28 --