File Photo by Tina Laney

Beckley – Greater Beckley raced out to a 17-3 lead, downing Mercer Christian 73-34 Friday in Beckley.

Eli Sexton led the way with 21 points while Keegan Davidson scored 18. Gabe Short rounded out the double-figure scorers with 15 points

Eli Patton led the Cavaliers with 16 points in the loss.