Girls Basketball Roundup: James Monroes tops Greenbrier West; Princeton downs Bluefield

Gallery by Ashley Honaker

James Monroe 62, Greenbrier West 44

Charmco – James Monroe held Greenbrier West to two points in the first quarter, coming away with a 62-44 win over its regional foe Friday evening in Charmco.

Adyson Hines led James Monroe with 16 points while Haley Hunnicutt canned four threes to score 15 points in the win.

Preslee Treadway led West with 12 points.

JM: 11 13 17 19 – 62

GW: 2 16 15 11 – 44

James Monroe

A. Hines 16, M. Meadows 6, E. Bailey 2, C. Shires 3, M. Boroski 13, H. Hunnicutt 15, A. Dunlap 5

Greenbrier West

Meagan Poticher 5, Ava Barclay 1, Preslee Treadway 12, Abigail Thomas 5, Maddi Fields 11, Brilee Redden 10

3-point goals – JM: 6 (Hines 1, Meadows 1, Hunnicutt 4)

Princeton 52, Bluefield 24

Princeton – Autumn Bane scored 15 points to lead Princeton past county foe Bluefield Friday evening.

Maddie Stull added nine points in the win to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Krisalyn Dowell led Bluefield with seven points in the loss.