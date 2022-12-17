Read full article on original website
Junebug59
5d ago
Change every correctional system in Kentucky. Why can’t they ever speak about the shape of our prisons and jails. It’s crazy
wdrb.com
Controversial new law lets Kentucky jailers charge fees to inmates before conviction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For more than 20 years, Kentucky jailers improperly took millions of dollars in booking fees and daily charges from inmates without a finding of guilt or innocence or a judge’s order, violating a state law passed in 2000. “Jails had been robbing people,” said...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On December 21, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the state. Officials say the front is also expected to produce wind gusts of […]
WCPO
State Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of Kentucky governor's race
(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) announced today that she is withdrawing her name from the upcoming governor's race. As a vocal member of the GOP, Maddox was one of Governor Andy Beshear's most outspoken critics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddox posted a statement on...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law
COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
WCPO
'I regret that deeply': Ohio attorney general revisits comments on 10-year-old girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The...
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear sets special election for vacated Senate seat Feb. 21
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for Feb. 21 to fill a vacancy that will occur in the Kentucky Senate shortly after the first of the year. The vacancy, in the 19th State Senate District, is being caused by the impending resignation of...
Kentucky Supreme Court rules to protect state’s manufacturing sales tax exemption
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled to protect an important manufacturing sales tax exemption from becoming hollowed out in an opinion released last week. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) filed an amicus brief in April 2022 in support of the taxpayer in the case, Century Aluminum, arguing that the exemption plays a key role in fostering a competitive business environment for manufacturers in the Commonwealth.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Ky. man sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme
A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme.
‘What are our options?’: Residents travel out of state for abortions as new poll shows TN voters want exceptions to the law
A new study by Vanderbilt University showed 75 percent of Tennessee voters think abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
