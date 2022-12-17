Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mainstreetdailynews.com
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
mycbs4.com
High Springs church holds holiday event to bring community and law enforcement together
High Springs, FL — The holiday season brings joy, and for dozens of kids, Senior Pastor for Deeper Purpose Community Church Elder Adam Joy made sure that was the case. "I am so happy to be here, and to see everybody very involved you know with police and the children and the community, it really brings everybody together for the holidays," High Springs resident Alicia Keiner said.
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
alachuachronicle.com
Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
Lake City Reporter
Five teens shot in daytime incident
Five male teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in northwest Lake City. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane at 3:45 p.m. Monday where three juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds. An LCPD release said the victims...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD seeking to solve rash of break-ins
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking the identity of a man they say may be responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins. GPD released security camera footage of a black male walking into a store wearing black pants and a red shirt. “He was using credit cards of...
mycbs4.com
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests 2nd suspect from fatal robbery
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday arrested Andre Bleau, 18, the second person charged in a Dec. 9 fatal shooting at the Crossings at Santa Fe. The ACSO said in a Wednesday press release that Bleau along with Cameron Gibbs, 18, and Jacoby Edwards, 18, went to the Crossings at Santa Fe with the intent of committing armed robbery.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
alachuachronicle.com
wuft.org
Mark your calendar for Remembering Rosewood centennial events
The Remembering Rosewood Centennial Committee curated a week of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood – what had been a majority Black community in Levy County before a white vigilante mob murdered African American residents and set fire to the town in January of 1923.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
mycbs4.com
