Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wintergreen Resort opening ski slopes up just in time for the holidays

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions. “We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”
WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD holds first ‘Present Patrol’ event

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) held their first ever ‘Present Patrol’ event today. The event was created from a shared vision of providing Waynesboro students and families who faced economic life challenges or hardships an opportunity to have a better holiday season, the WPD said in a press release. They also had a goal of fostering and maintaining positive relationships with local law enforcement.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Winter farmers market coming to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Strasburg to overhaul water meter system

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
STRASBURG, VA

