Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say

By Isaiah Varela
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues.

When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the roadway who had been driving his motorcycle. After lifesaving efforts were made, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon investigation, officials say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Jensen Avenue in the #2 lane approaching Armstrong Avenue. A car with two people was traveling eastbound on Jensen that was turning northbound on Armstrong. The two vehicles then collided.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle remained on the scene and were cooperative with authorities.

Officials say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.

The Fresno Police Department states the road will be closed for about two hours as the investigation continues to find out what caused the collision.

