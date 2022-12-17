ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County homeless memorials honor lives lost this year

As part of a nationwide effort to honor those who have grappled and are grappling with being unhoused, memorials were held in Boulder and Longmont on Tuesday to remember local individuals who were affected by homelessness and died this year. In Boulder, the Central Park Bandshell near the Pearl Street...
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County shelters expand hours, capacity as arctic storm approaches

Winter has arrived, and Boulder County shelters are bracing for the bone-chilling weather by expanding hours and capacity to provide people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to stay. National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said the arctic temperatures are a result of a 230-mile-per-hour jet stream from Canada, coupled...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Foothills fire forces hundreds to evacuate; containment at 25%

A wildfire that started as a structure fire in Sunshine Canyon before being spread by strong winds forced evacuations in the Boulder County foothills overnight. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter at 1:54 p.m. Monday that they were responding to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. That fire then spread to grassland and was quickly fueled by winds out of the west at 20 to 25 mph.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits

Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED  Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
CASTLE PINES, CO
OutThere Colorado

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO

