Read full article on original website
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County homeless memorials honor lives lost this year
As part of a nationwide effort to honor those who have grappled and are grappling with being unhoused, memorials were held in Boulder and Longmont on Tuesday to remember local individuals who were affected by homelessness and died this year. In Boulder, the Central Park Bandshell near the Pearl Street...
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County shelters expand hours, capacity as arctic storm approaches
Winter has arrived, and Boulder County shelters are bracing for the bone-chilling weather by expanding hours and capacity to provide people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to stay. National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said the arctic temperatures are a result of a 230-mile-per-hour jet stream from Canada, coupled...
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Foothills fire forces hundreds to evacuate; containment at 25%
A wildfire that started as a structure fire in Sunshine Canyon before being spread by strong winds forced evacuations in the Boulder County foothills overnight. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter at 1:54 p.m. Monday that they were responding to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. That fire then spread to grassland and was quickly fueled by winds out of the west at 20 to 25 mph.
denverite.com
New affordable homes land in Globeville Elyria-Swansea community with the help of cranes
A huge crane towers over the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on a cold Saturday morning. Construction workers are making preparations to add the newest additions to the area: pre-fabricated homes. Five modular units were lifted and installed on Josephine Street. Together, the two-story building is composed of five three-bedroom townhomes. Brothers...
Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits
Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort
According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak. Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.
Lakewood Police issue apology after erroneous warning message
Residents who receive alerts from Jefferson County's emergency alert system, LookOutAlert, received a rude awakening Sunday morning: A lockout alert only meant for a small number of people in the Lakewood area. The alert was originally intended for those living near where Lakewood Police were arresting a suspect. Instead, it...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
What is group A strep and what are the symptoms?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there has been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep.
coloradosun.com
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
Comments / 0