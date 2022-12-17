ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

LIST: Local shelters from the cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in 10 years moving into the Wiregrass at the end of the week, local communities are working together to make sure the most vulnerable have a place to stay. DOTHAN. The First Baptist Church Dothan on 300 West Main Street will host...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass warming stations to open during cold snap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St., with support from the community will host a Warming Station in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church on December 23rd at 7 a.m. for the homeless and those that are unsheltered. The Warming station will...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

DeFuniak Springs’s annual Christmas Reflections event

A TWO-DECADE TRADITION IN NORTHWEST, FLORIDA CONTINUES TO DRAW THOUSANDS OF FOLKS FROM. THE WIREGRASS AND THE STATE OF ALABAMA. THIS YEAR’S “CHRISTMAS REFLECTIONS” HAS MORE THAN 10 MILLION LIGHTS THAT REFLECT OFF. A PERFECTLY ROUND, SPRING-FED LAKE. A VARIETY OF CHRISTMAS CUT-OUTS, SANTA’S WORKSHOP, AMONG THE...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass holiday garbage collection changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we aim towards the holiday weekend just days away, here is a reminder of some changes for garbage collection times here in the Wiregrass:. If you know of any other garbage collection changes in the area, let us know by emailing news@wtvy.com. Subscribe to our...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan signs 40+ year lease for incoming forensic lab

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new forensic lab is coming to the Wiregrass and it’s here to stay. The city of Dothan approved a lease agreement with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for 40 years and five months. It will be located next to the Wiregrass Public...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home

COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver suffered a possible medical...
COWARTS, AL
wtvy.com

4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into Saturday, December 24. Very cold air is moving its way into the Wiregrass, with the cold front expected to push through during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures that afternoon in most spots will not make it above freezing.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.

Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Man walking on highway killed by traffic

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN)—A level Plains man was killed Sunday night after being hit while trying to cross a highway on foot. According to Dale County Coroner John Cawley, Jose Coc, 60, was attempting to cross Highway 84 when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Cawley says...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
wdhn.com

Temporary road closure in Enterprise may cause traffic delays

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction site on East Lee Street. Sections of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be closed effective immediately. Those streets...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan murderer requests another jury trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan man who killed a 91-year-old woman in her home in 2018 is asking for a new trial. Joe Duncan was found guilty of murdering Mable Fowler in November of this year. Duncan’s attorney claims that the evidence was not there to be able to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Championship team honored by Dothan Commission

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday a special group of athletes was honored for bringing home the championship back to the Circle City by the Dothan City Commission. The Dothan Red 10u Football team won the Wiregrass Youth Football Association 10U Championship. They are made up of 22 young...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL

