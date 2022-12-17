Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
LIST: Local shelters from the cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in 10 years moving into the Wiregrass at the end of the week, local communities are working together to make sure the most vulnerable have a place to stay. DOTHAN. The First Baptist Church Dothan on 300 West Main Street will host...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass warming stations to open during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St., with support from the community will host a Warming Station in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church on December 23rd at 7 a.m. for the homeless and those that are unsheltered. The Warming station will...
Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
wdhn.com
Those seeking relief from extremely cold weather can drop by Christian Mission Center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A faith-based, non-profit in the wiregrass is asking those with limited heat to start preparing now. Alan Abercrombie is currently receiving assistance at the Christian Mission Center in Enterprise. Over the years, Abercrombie has found himself “without a roof over his head”. With projected lows in the...
wdhn.com
DeFuniak Springs’s annual Christmas Reflections event
A TWO-DECADE TRADITION IN NORTHWEST, FLORIDA CONTINUES TO DRAW THOUSANDS OF FOLKS FROM. THE WIREGRASS AND THE STATE OF ALABAMA. THIS YEAR’S “CHRISTMAS REFLECTIONS” HAS MORE THAN 10 MILLION LIGHTS THAT REFLECT OFF. A PERFECTLY ROUND, SPRING-FED LAKE. A VARIETY OF CHRISTMAS CUT-OUTS, SANTA’S WORKSHOP, AMONG THE...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass holiday garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we aim towards the holiday weekend just days away, here is a reminder of some changes for garbage collection times here in the Wiregrass:. If you know of any other garbage collection changes in the area, let us know by emailing news@wtvy.com. Subscribe to our...
wdhn.com
Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
wdhn.com
Dothan signs 40+ year lease for incoming forensic lab
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new forensic lab is coming to the Wiregrass and it’s here to stay. The city of Dothan approved a lease agreement with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for 40 years and five months. It will be located next to the Wiregrass Public...
wdhn.com
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver suffered a possible medical...
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into Saturday, December 24. Very cold air is moving its way into the Wiregrass, with the cold front expected to push through during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures that afternoon in most spots will not make it above freezing.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.
Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
wdhn.com
A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
wdhn.com
Man walking on highway killed by traffic
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN)—A level Plains man was killed Sunday night after being hit while trying to cross a highway on foot. According to Dale County Coroner John Cawley, Jose Coc, 60, was attempting to cross Highway 84 when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Cawley says...
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure in Enterprise may cause traffic delays
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction site on East Lee Street. Sections of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be closed effective immediately. Those streets...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
wdhn.com
Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.
wdhn.com
Dothan murderer requests another jury trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan man who killed a 91-year-old woman in her home in 2018 is asking for a new trial. Joe Duncan was found guilty of murdering Mable Fowler in November of this year. Duncan’s attorney claims that the evidence was not there to be able to...
wdhn.com
Championship team honored by Dothan Commission
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday a special group of athletes was honored for bringing home the championship back to the Circle City by the Dothan City Commission. The Dothan Red 10u Football team won the Wiregrass Youth Football Association 10U Championship. They are made up of 22 young...
wtvy.com
One dead in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
Comments / 0