PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO