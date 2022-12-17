HS scoreboard (12-16-22)
(WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from Champaign Central boys basketball and Danville on the road in Peoria.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manual 71, Champaign Central 60
Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38
Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48
Salt Fork 50, Tri County 30
Decatur Lutheran 57, Sullivan 45
St. Anthony 61, Dieterich 32
Tolono Unity 62, Clifton Central 38
Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37
Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31
St. Thomas More 36, Olympia 23
Cerro Gordo/Bement 65, DeLand-Weldon 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mt. Zion 42, Mattoon 38
Lincoln 81, Effingham 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin 43, Decatur Eisenhower 37
