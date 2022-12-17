ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

HS scoreboard (12-16-22)

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PICms_0jliaeQ500

(WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from Champaign Central boys basketball and Danville on the road in Peoria.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manual 71, Champaign Central 60

Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38

Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48

Salt Fork 50, Tri County 30

Decatur Lutheran 57, Sullivan 45

St. Anthony 61, Dieterich 32

Tolono Unity 62, Clifton Central 38

Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37

Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31

St. Thomas More 36, Olympia 23

Cerro Gordo/Bement 65, DeLand-Weldon 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mt. Zion 42, Mattoon 38

Lincoln 81, Effingham 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin 43, Decatur Eisenhower 37

