Canyon Lake, TX

mycanyonlake.com

Dec. 20 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 71 cfs. The Corps is replacing Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction on the outlet is scheduled to run from Dec. 5 through April 15, 2023. Flow rates will vary drastically during this period. Flows will be turned off for up to 10 hours and then turned back on for 14 hours to allow for catch-up releases. To learn more about specific dates click here. If you plan to be on the water, see realtime updates hyperlinked below. This page is updated daily, not hourly.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Happy Holidays from the House of CBD

The holidays are here! If the holidays stress you out, imagine your fur babies. The most important thing dog owners can do is make sure their pet has a place where they can relax if visitors and unfamiliar faces become too much. Whether you’re celebrating alone or with a large family, it’s important to provide a safe, quiet place for your pets so they can escape the excitement.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Canyon Lake’s Overlook Park to Remain Closed Through January

Canyon Lake’s popular Overlook Park will remain closed through January, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said Monday. Outdoor enthusiasts can access the top of the dam via North Park Road — but parking there is limited to only six vehicles. USACE closed the park on Nov. 7...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Burn Ban Back in Effect for Unincorporated Comal County

Comal County reinstated the burn ban today after a 48-hour reprieve. The county temporarily lifted the burn ban on Monday. “Unfortunately, today’s Keetch Byram Drought Index only dropped to 510,” Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said. “That is 10 points above when the burn ban normally goes into effect. This is not what we all were hoping for . . . Once again, I know this is not what we all wanted. Please be safe.”

