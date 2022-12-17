Read full article on original website
Winners of Keep Canyon Lake Beautiful’s 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest Announced
With a virtual “drum roll” Tuesday, Keep Canyon Lake Beautiful (KCLB) awarded first place in its 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest to Stevens & Malone, PLLC, a title company. Second place went to Kathi’s Resale shop on FM 2673. The Nutrition Shack placed third. Honorable mentions include Wings...
Dec. 20 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 71 cfs. The Corps is replacing Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction on the outlet is scheduled to run from Dec. 5 through April 15, 2023. Flow rates will vary drastically during this period. Flows will be turned off for up to 10 hours and then turned back on for 14 hours to allow for catch-up releases. To learn more about specific dates click here. If you plan to be on the water, see realtime updates hyperlinked below. This page is updated daily, not hourly.
Happy Holidays from the House of CBD
The holidays are here! If the holidays stress you out, imagine your fur babies. The most important thing dog owners can do is make sure their pet has a place where they can relax if visitors and unfamiliar faces become too much. Whether you’re celebrating alone or with a large family, it’s important to provide a safe, quiet place for your pets so they can escape the excitement.
Arctic Airmass Arrives Thursday with Gusty Winds, Temperatures in the Low Teens and Wind Chills in the Single Digits
An arctic airmass will arrive Thursday during the day, bringing gusty winds, temperatures in the low teens, and wind chills in the single digits to below zero to the Canyon Lake area. The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio also warns of hard freezes Friday through Sunday. Wind chill and...
Canyon Lake’s Overlook Park to Remain Closed Through January
Canyon Lake’s popular Overlook Park will remain closed through January, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said Monday. Outdoor enthusiasts can access the top of the dam via North Park Road — but parking there is limited to only six vehicles. USACE closed the park on Nov. 7...
Burn Ban Back in Effect for Unincorporated Comal County
Comal County reinstated the burn ban today after a 48-hour reprieve. The county temporarily lifted the burn ban on Monday. “Unfortunately, today’s Keetch Byram Drought Index only dropped to 510,” Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said. “That is 10 points above when the burn ban normally goes into effect. This is not what we all were hoping for . . . Once again, I know this is not what we all wanted. Please be safe.”
