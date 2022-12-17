A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 71 cfs. The Corps is replacing Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction on the outlet is scheduled to run from Dec. 5 through April 15, 2023. Flow rates will vary drastically during this period. Flows will be turned off for up to 10 hours and then turned back on for 14 hours to allow for catch-up releases. To learn more about specific dates click here. If you plan to be on the water, see realtime updates hyperlinked below. This page is updated daily, not hourly.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO