Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
wabi.tv
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
wabi.tv
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
wabi.tv
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
wabi.tv
12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
wabi.tv
Grayson’s gifts: ailing Winterport boy putting peers first this Christmas
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers come in all shapes and sizes. In this case, a boy from Winterport is making sure children who have to spend Christmas at one Portland hospital still have presents to unwrap. Five-year-old Grayson Witham has a rare genetic disorder called autosomal recessive polycystic...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - One local elementary school is taking building blocks for fun and creativity and making them the building blocks of community. Students at Surry Elementary School are doing The Great Lego ReGifting Program this year to make sure more kids receive the gift of Legos this holiday season.
wabi.tv
Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate. But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities. Cianbro is giving back to the community with...
wabi.tv
Millinocket Marathon and Half race proceeds go back to the community
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition that brings runners from all around the country is helping out one Maine community in a big way. The Millinocket Marathon & Half race has been bringing visitors to the region since 2015. In addition to drumming up business in the area, the...
wabi.tv
Holiday storm could impact Bangor flights
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traveling out of Bangor International Airport this holiday season?. There’s some things you need to know related to this week’s major storm. Although the high wind speeds and rain aren’t hitting Maine until Friday, officials say to check all your connecting flights. They...
wabi.tv
Quiet & Cloudy Thursday. Rain, Snow & Wind Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring us clear skies overnight. This high will stall in the Canadian Maritimes by Friday and will help to generate the strong winds. If this high moves out of the region faster, then winds will be lighter on Friday. The rest of tonight will have lows in the teens and 20s.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
wabi.tv
Caroling with the Viola Rand School in Bradley
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Viola Rand School In Bradley is spreading the holiday cheer. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us along while they were caroling.
wabi.tv
99-year-old Bangor woman proving that it’s never too late to work toward your goals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to work toward your goals. At 99 and a half years young, Mary Hunter is meeting with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to improve her reading ability. Mary and her tutor, Robin, meet every week practicing reading...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Near record travel expected over the holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. AAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of more than 3.5% over last year.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
wabi.tv
Heavy Rain Along With Strong & Damaging Winds By Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to keep our weather pattern quiet as it passes to our south. The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows that will range from the mid-teens to the mid 20s. Wednesday and Thursday will have partly to...
wabi.tv
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
