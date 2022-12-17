ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenburn, ME

Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
12 Days of Riffmas wraps with day of heartwarming surprises

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor musician spent the day sharing kindness and giving back to others around the area. Riff Johnson and his helpers surprised the recipients of the 12 Gigs of Riffmas. He takes the tips and donations from his performances and gives 500-dollars to families in need.
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
Holiday storm could impact Bangor flights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traveling out of Bangor International Airport this holiday season?. There’s some things you need to know related to this week’s major storm. Although the high wind speeds and rain aren’t hitting Maine until Friday, officials say to check all your connecting flights. They...
Quiet & Cloudy Thursday. Rain, Snow & Wind Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring us clear skies overnight. This high will stall in the Canadian Maritimes by Friday and will help to generate the strong winds. If this high moves out of the region faster, then winds will be lighter on Friday. The rest of tonight will have lows in the teens and 20s.
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter

Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Near record travel expected over the holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. AAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of more than 3.5% over last year.
Heavy Rain Along With Strong & Damaging Winds By Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to keep our weather pattern quiet as it passes to our south. The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows that will range from the mid-teens to the mid 20s. Wednesday and Thursday will have partly to...
Dollar General opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
