13abc.com

A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

UT hires new head coach for women’s soccer team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo has hired a new head coach for it’s women’s soccer team. On Dec. 19, the University announced that Mark Batman will be the new head coach for the women’s soccer team. Before coming to Toledo, Batman spent more than 19 seasons coaching for Ohio Northern University.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers are rerouting traffic up the I-475 exit to U.S. 24 and back on I-475 northbound following an accident involving an overturned semi-truck. The semi-truck overturned at the traffic shift on I-475 in Maumee 13abc crews are on the scene to provide more details. This is...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in East Toledo, Monday night. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave. When 13abc crews arrived on the scene, TPD SWAT was involved and negotiators were working...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Experts provide tips for drivers in preparation of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials are encouraging people to stay off the roadways during that upcoming winter storm. But what if you really have to be driving?. There are some important reminders that many of us have heard before, but it’s...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Winter Storm Preparation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in. In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt. However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced in relation to fatal car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced on Monday in relation to a fatal car crash. According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Daniels on Dec. 5 withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety. Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Perrysburg’s safety and security...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

The Doctor Who Saved Santa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible. James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year. “It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: DeEtte’s Dream Diner

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re at DeEtte’s Dream Diner off South Main Street in Swanton. They’re open every day from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM serving up breakfast and lunch, but you might have leftovers because the pancakes here are so big they send them home with you in a pizza box.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
SYLVANIA, OH

