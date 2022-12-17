Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16-12/17)
Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Rumble to Remember tour on December 16 and 17 from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ontario. CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16 - Winnipeg, MB) - Cliff Corleone def. Jay Rockne in Block B Of The Super Jobber Cup. - "The Canadian Crusher" AJ Sanchez...
Alexa Bliss Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt: That Was The Most Fun I've Ever Had In My Career
Alexa Bliss says her run working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she's ever had. Bliss aligned with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, and she morphed into the Dark Alexa character that eventually showcased a number of supernatural abilities. The duo feuded with Randy Orton for several months, and the rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss turned on Wyatt and helped Orton win the match. Bliss went on to introduce the Lilly doll, and she had a singles run in her dark persona before she eventually returned to her "normal" self.
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Battleground Championship Wrestling Backs Off Claim WWE Intentionally Pulled D-Von Dudley From Show
Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Tribute To The Extreme event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena, paying tribute to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was in action, taking on Matt Cardona. D-Von Dudley was advertised as being in the corner of Bully's, but was noticeably absent.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21/22) Results: Bryan Danielson, Women's Championship Match, More
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Best-Of-Seven: Match Five (No Disqualification): The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (1-3) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) Bryan Danielson set to speak. Ricky Starks will appear on the show. Keith...
NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky
Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder. As previously announced, Starkz will compete at the MLW Fusion taping at the 2300 Arena on January 7. In an update, MLW announced that Starks will face Kayla Kassidy at the show. Starkz is coming off her first tour...
AEW Winter is Coming Review, John Cena Returns, & More (Tag Talk #25)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) dive into a ton of tag team news including a review of AEW Winter is Coming, FTR v. the Briscoes III, and the return of John Cena to WWE.
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
