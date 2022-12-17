ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Fightful

Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle

Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Fightful

$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, TBS Title Bout, More Set For 12/23 AEW Rampage

The lineup is set for the December 23, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, a massive trios battle royale will take place. Trios involved in the match include the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, & Chuck Taylor), Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds), along with many more.
Fightful

CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16-12/17)

Canadian Wrestling's Elite held its Rumble to Remember tour on December 16 and 17 from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ontario. CWE Rumble To Remember Results (12/16 - Winnipeg, MB) - Cliff Corleone def. Jay Rockne in Block B Of The Super Jobber Cup. - "The Canadian Crusher" AJ Sanchez...
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt: That Was The Most Fun I've Ever Had In My Career

Alexa Bliss says her run working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she's ever had. Bliss aligned with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, and she morphed into the Dark Alexa character that eventually showcased a number of supernatural abilities. The duo feuded with Randy Orton for several months, and the rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, where Bliss turned on Wyatt and helped Orton win the match. Bliss went on to introduce the Lilly doll, and she had a singles run in her dark persona before she eventually returned to her "normal" self.
Fightful

NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Fightful

Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Fightful

NJPW Tag League Reviews, Suzuki-Gun Disbanded, Sasha Banks w/ Alex Coughlin | NJPW Bread Club

Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran (CiaranRH93) are back on Fightful Overbooked with another edition of The Bread Club. In this episode we talk about the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals. The news that Suzuki-Gun will no longer exist at the end of the year. We ponder what that means for the remaining members and if this means a new faction will rise from the ashes.
Fightful

Evil Uno Provides More Details On AEW Fight Forever, Compares It To Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky

Evil Uno talks in depth about AEW Fight Forever. Since the inception of the company in 2019, the fans of All Elite Wrestling have been clamoring for the promotion to make a video game that can help disrupt WWE's monopoly over the wrestling game industry. In November 2020, the game's development was officially revealed to the public. Although the game has still yet to be released as of publish time, the company is beginning to ramp up promotion for the release of the game, which is seemingly set to come sooner rather than later.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy