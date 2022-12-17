ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Grimm
5d ago

never thrown a pass.. complete free agent... you would think he'd jump at the chance to showcase his stuff and at least be employed.. oh well i guess

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback

NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback. You know the drill by now. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes the heat when his team loses and is rarely afforded credit when wins are on the menu. It’s the nature of the beast for Cousins, who entered the 2022 season with a perfectly average “quarterback record” of 59-59-2 (.500).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder

One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark

For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels

With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

