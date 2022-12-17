A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.

FENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO