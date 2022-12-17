Read full article on original website
Herculaneum Girls Beat Festus 48-45
(FESTUS) The Herculaneum Lady Blackcats won at Festus Monday night 48-43. The Lady Cats were led in scoring by Jillian Jarvis who had three 3-pointers and a total of 11 points and Kristina Walker added 10 more. For Festus, Mya Courtois had 16 points and Josie Allen had 15. Festus...
Harold Brotherton – Service 11am 12/28/22
Harold Brotherton of Park Hills died Saturday, December 17th, at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 11:00 Wednesday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Harold Brotherton will be 5 to 8 Tuesday at the funeral home.
Central Recognizes Outstanding Students and Teachers
(Park Hills) The Central School board recognized outstanding achievement by its students, teachers and teams at its latest meeting. Superintendent, Dr. Ashley McMillian tells us about the high school students of the month…. They recognized more some younger students as well…. The district is performing dirt work at its two...
Maxine McFarland – Service 1pm 12/21/22
Maxine McFarland of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be 1:00 Wednesday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation for Maxine McFarland will be 11 to 1 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Barbara Battles – Service 1pm 12/20/22
Barbara Battles of Bonne Terre died December 12 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 Tuesday at GraceWay Ministries in Farmington with a celebration of life at 4:00 Wednesday at Lake Timberline Paddle Club in Bonne Terre. Arrangements by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Chief Broombaugh on winter storm safety
(Jefferson County) Thursday’s winter storm will not only bring rain and snow, but very cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. Many people may be staying home and trying to stay as warm as possible. Festus Fire Chief Jeff Broombaugh says check in with your neighbors and family members, and...
Debbie Lynn Paintner – Service – 12/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Debbie Lynn Paintner of Courtois died Sunday at the age of 60. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Boss Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitataion for Debbie Paintner is Tuesday evening from 4 until 7 at James and Gahr Mortuary...
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel — Graveside Service 12/28/22 1 P.M.
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel of St. Louis passed away on December 16th, she was 74 years old. A graveside service for Terry Steimel will be Wednesday afternoon, December 28th at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
Park Hills Street Department Is Ready For Snow
(Park Hills) Extremely cold weather will be the main concern later this week but accumulating snow is also a possibility for southeast Missouri. Stacey Easter is the mayor of Park Hills. She says a plan is in place to keep city streets plowed in case we do get a few...
Plowing crews preparing for a busy Thursday
(Festus) Area city employees will be ready to plow and tackle the snow and ice when the winter storm hits on Thursday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says this could be a difficult challenge as it starts with rain, so pre-treating the roads won’t be possible. Camp says Festus...
Robert Edward Wente Sr. — Service 12/31/22 Noon
Robert Edward Wente Sr. of Festus passed away Thursday, December 15th, he was 80 years old. The visitation for Robert Wente will be Saturday morning, December 31st from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Broombaugh ready to lead Festus Fire Department
(Festus) Jeff Broombaugh has officially been the Festus Fire Chief for just over two weeks. He was hired by a recommendation of Festus Mayor Sam Richards and was approved by the City Council last month, and his first official day as chief was December 5th. Broombaugh retired as chief of the Rock Community Fire Protection District in June but decided to take the open Festus Fire Chief position to lead them going forward.
Festus school board met last week
(Festus) The Festus R-6 Board of Education met last Thursday night. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the board heard an update on future projects and renovations that will be taking place this summer. My MO Info · KJ121922E.WAV. In regards to the new Festus R-6 Early Childhood Center or...
Michael Raymond Moon — Private Services
Michael Raymond Moon of Festus passed away Wednesday, December 14th, he was 76 years old. There will be private family services for Michael Moon, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Farmington To Offer Warming Shelters
(Farmington) The city of Farmington is reminding citizens of where they can go to stay warm in response to the extreme cold that is moving into the area. In a news release from Emergency Management Director Tim Porter, he states that city hall in Farmington will be open as a warming shelter between 8 and 4:30 as will the development services building on South Franklin Street.
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
Madison County Health Department Warns Of Frostbite
(Fredericktown) Some of the coldest weather of the past several years is expected to hit us this week. Teresa Rehkop is a registered nurse and the assistant administrator at the Madison County Health Department in Fredericktown. She says there are some definite precautions you should take if you need to be outdoors.
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
