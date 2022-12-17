Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
CPSO hosting free hunter’s education course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free hunter’s education course for anyone ages 10 and up. The course begins on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KPLC TV
Westlake officials sworn into office
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022. Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
KPLC TV
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
KPLC TV
Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
kalb.com
RPSO selling firewood ahead of severe cold weather
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be selling firewood on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the severe cold weather. The limit is two Ric’s at $60 per Ric. You can buy the wood with a...
KPLC TV
The Grinch flies through Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high. “Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ROYOMARTIN invests $9.5 million to modernize facility in Natchitoches Parish
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
kalb.com
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
KPLC TV
Cold weather resources, warming centers in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A round of arctic air is beginning to make its way towards SWLA. We have a list of resources and warming centers for people who need shelter over the next few days. Keep up with the latest forecast HERE. Protecting your pets during cold weather.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Wilton Augustine
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was in the waning days of World War 2 that Wilton Augustine turned 17. He’d watched war movies in the theatre and knew he didn’t want to join the Army. “I didn’t want to go walk in that mud. I watched these...
KPLC TV
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
KPLC TV
I-210W reopens at Prien Lake Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Foggy conditions throughout the area may add a few extra minutes to your morning commute this morning. A few traffic early morning traffic incidents today are a reminder to take your time and drive safely when your visibility is reduced. Live: I-10 Bridge. I-210 Traffic...
KSLA
UPDATE: Runaway girl from Sabine Parish found safe
MANY, La. (KSLA) - The Many Police Department (MPD) is looking for a missing runaway and is asking for the public’s help to find her. On Dec. 20, MPD posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a runaway. Sakari was last seen in the Many area of Sabine Parish.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles City Council votes on pay matrix for firefighters
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a protest, private meetings and city council confrontations, Lake Charles city officials are working to address concerns from city firefighters. At Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the council voted on a pay matrix or a pay plan outlining levels of pay by years of service and...
KPLC TV
McNeese Football signs 24 on first day of Early Signing Period
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC), Wednesday was a big one in the world of college athletics as it was the first day of the Early Signing Period, meaning high school athletes from all over the country, as well as transfers with eligibility remaining, were able to sign their National Letters of Intent for the 2023, 24 seasons.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
theadvocate.com
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES - Melvin Addison said he BR.txlawfirm.adv doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and...
