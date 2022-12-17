Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Giants-Commanders official explains why Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on critical play
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Najee Harris, Kenneth Walker to your finals
It's Fantasy semifinals time in most leagues, and weather worries will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers. Plus injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Damien Harris and more could make things even trickier. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire...
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls for equal protection of QBs, others: 'No one talking bout guy jumping on my neck'
The NFL has been under fire for their handling of roughing the passer penalties this season. While the amount of roughing the passer penalties is actually down, it does not feel that way since many of the calls are controversial to say the least. Defenders are being flagged for simply having their weight on a quarterback after a sack, which directly flies in the face of what the most physical sport in America is about.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera admits Commanders QB switch is something he has to 'think about at some point,' but not for Week 16
The Washington Commanders' playoff chances took a big hit in Week 15, as they fell to the rival New York Giants, 20-12. The Giants never trailed in this matchup, as they jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead, and pulled off a goal line stand with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment
Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Could miss time due to ankle
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill (ankle) will remain the starter Saturday against the Texans if he's healthy enough to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill left the Week 15 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury but later returned. Vrabel's comment suggests there's...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tests come back negative
Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 16 NFL picks: Vikings edge Giants, Chiefs crush Seahawks, 49ers roll over Commanders
Week 15 was not good to me with my picks. In fact, it was one of my worst weeks of the season. So much for getting on a hot streak in the final month. But it's Christmas week, which means the best present I can give you all is a bunch of winners — and that's what I intend to do.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick addresses wild final play that beat Patriots, clarifies why Mac Jones didn't try 'Hail Mary'
Bill Belichick didn't take much time clarifying why he said Mac Jones "couldn't throw it that far" in regards why the New England Patriots didn't attempt a "Hail Mary" on the final play in the shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In a 24-24 game with three seconds left,...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Trust Jerry Jeudy, Christian Kirk in semifinals
It's heavy Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, DeVante Parker, Chase Claypool, Julio Jones.and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. The weather might, too. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit...
Comments / 0