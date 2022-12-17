ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS Sports

Giants-Commanders official explains why Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation on critical play

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders gave us one of the most wild games of Week 15, as the Giants defense pulled off a goal line stand with less than a minute remaining to leave Landover with a 20-12 victory. There were some controversial moments during this goal-line stand, however. It did appear Curtis Samuel was interfered with in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, and then there was the Terry McLaurin fiasco.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report

Huntley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. Huntley wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 16 injury report that was released Tuesday, so the fact that he was limited a day later is noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to both quarterbacks' chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons. If Jackson ends up being ruled out for the Week 16 contest and if Huntley is cleared to play, the latter will be in line to make his third consecutive start.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF

Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls for equal protection of QBs, others: 'No one talking bout guy jumping on my neck'

The NFL has been under fire for their handling of roughing the passer penalties this season. While the amount of roughing the passer penalties is actually down, it does not feel that way since many of the calls are controversial to say the least. Defenders are being flagged for simply having their weight on a quarterback after a sack, which directly flies in the face of what the most physical sport in America is about.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday

Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP

Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment

Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return

The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Could miss time due to ankle

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill (ankle) will remain the starter Saturday against the Texans if he's healthy enough to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill left the Week 15 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury but later returned. Vrabel's comment suggests there's...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tests come back negative

Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue

Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday

Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort

Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Trust Jerry Jeudy, Christian Kirk in semifinals

It's heavy Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, DeVante Parker, Chase Claypool, Julio Jones.and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. The weather might, too. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit...
TENNESSEE STATE

