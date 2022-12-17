Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder, but they came back negative, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler briefly left the field during the Chargers' first offensive possession of Week 15, but he quickly returned after getting checked on by trainers. He went on to rush 12 times for 58 yards and a score while securing two of three targets for 12 additional yards. Whatever issue Ekeler picked up early in Sunday's win over the Titans doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't impact his availability moving forward, though the running back's participation at practice during Week 16 prep will likely provide further information on the situation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO