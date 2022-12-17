Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
'The countdown has begun,' Mayor on new City State's Attorney, Governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott reflected Wednesday on 2022, and his administration's fight on crime. During a press conference Scott touted his comprehensive approach, including violence intervention programs, and the launching of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy in the City's western district. Scott detailed police are doing more...
foxbaltimore.com
'Very unprofessional' | Resident reveals contentious email exchange with Councilman Dorsey
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One District 3 resident is sharing an email exchange between herself and Councilman Ryan Dorsey after she received what she called an unprofessional response to her question. “Very unprofessional. Very short. He missed the mark,” said Blanca Tapahuasco, “I wanted to see where he stood on...
foxbaltimore.com
Ethics board asks judge to fine Council President Mosby $1,000 per day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics is asking a judge to fine Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby up to $1,000 per day for failing to comply with its order in May to stop fundraising and disclose legal defense fund donors. “The Board wants to provide...
Board finalizes relocation of state agencies to Downtown Baltimore
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Maryland state employees will relocate to new office space in Downtown Baltimore after a pivotal Wednesday vote taken from the Board of Public Works. The three-person board – comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and Treasurer Dereck Davis – approved a...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: Governor Elect Spending Plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Governor Hogan prepares to hand over the keys to the Governor's mansion to Wes Moore, he's warning the new administration to resist the urge to spend the $5.5 billion dollar surplus. David Williams, with the Taxpayer's Protection Alliance, joined the morning show to weigh in...
Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned
BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit, homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery Co. schools superintendent, board member discuss proposed $3.2 billion budget
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight on Wednesday discussed her proposed $3.2 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget. School officials said the proposed budget is a $235.4 million increase (8%) from FY 2023. Watch the discussion with Shebra Evans,...
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Announces New Deputy County Administrative Officer
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the role of Deputy County Administrative Officer. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
WBUR
Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical
In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
foxbaltimore.com
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
Violent Gas Station Murder Site With Over 80 Emergency Calls Gets Public Nuisance Hearing
A Baltimore gas station that has seen over 80 calls for help in the last three months has been issued a notice of public nuisance, authorities say.A Public Nuisance Hearing has been issued for the BP Gas Station located in the 1500 block of Havenwood Drive near Morgan State University on Tuesday, D…
foxbaltimore.com
Mom attends class with diabetic son, despite City schools getting $32M to help hire nurses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother has been going to school with her seven-year-old son, every day, for months. She says she can’t trust her son’s school to manage his medical condition because, even though City Schools received millions of dollars to hire healthcare professionals, there are still not enough nurses.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski launches new Baltimore County Street Tree Replacement Program
TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced a new Street Tree Replacement program, continuing his administration’s ongoing efforts to restore critical green infrastructure throughout Baltimore County. The County Executive, local community members, and business owners kicked off the initiative — which will see more than 1,300 trees...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News tracks 6 million dollars in COVID relief for residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The promise of a job has long been the battle cry for any number of politicians. However, a study of Baltimore's most struggling residents indicates that "finding a job" may not be the source of their problems. During the height of covid two years ago, the...
foxbaltimore.com
City vs Residents | North Avenue sinkhole victims plan to sue city for reimbursement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The battle between several North Avenue residents and the city over who's liable for damage caused by a sinkhole could soon play out in court. Homeowners have been fighting for compensation since the sinkhole first formed back in July, but the city is refusing to offer them any reimbursement.
SINKHOLE SUIT: Baltimore Homeowner Suing City, Report Says
A Baltimore homeowner whose property was destroyed by a sinkhole over the summer is now suing the city for restitution, according to a report by WMAR. Nine families on the 700 block of North Avenue were displaced after a massive sinkhole opened suddenly on July 5, as Daily Voice has reported.
wypr.org
Data: Driven by warrants, arrests are up in Baltimore City for the first time in more than a decade
Baltimore police have made more arrests than they did the year prior for the first time since at least 2010, ending a consistent trend of year-over-year declines that saw arrests drop by 75%, a Baltimore Banner analysis of police databases shows. Police attribute the first increase in more than decade...
