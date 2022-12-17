ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

'The countdown has begun,' Mayor on new City State's Attorney, Governor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott reflected Wednesday on 2022, and his administration's fight on crime. During a press conference Scott touted his comprehensive approach, including violence intervention programs, and the launching of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy in the City's western district. Scott detailed police are doing more...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: Governor Elect Spending Plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Governor Hogan prepares to hand over the keys to the Governor's mansion to Wes Moore, he's warning the new administration to resist the urge to spend the $5.5 billion dollar surplus. David Williams, with the Taxpayer's Protection Alliance, joined the morning show to weigh in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned

BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit,  homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city  "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Announces New Deputy County Administrative Officer

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the role of Deputy County Administrative Officer. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
WBUR

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Olszewski launches new Baltimore County Street Tree Replacement Program

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced a new Street Tree Replacement program, continuing his administration’s ongoing efforts to restore critical green infrastructure throughout Baltimore County. The County Executive, local community members, and business owners kicked off the initiative — which will see more than 1,300 trees...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News tracks 6 million dollars in COVID relief for residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The promise of a job has long been the battle cry for any number of politicians. However, a study of Baltimore's most struggling residents indicates that "finding a job" may not be the source of their problems. During the height of covid two years ago, the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy