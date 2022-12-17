One of the biggest winter storms preceding the Christmas holiday in many years continues across much of the country, and right here in Wright County. The National Weather Service says Wednesday’s snow across Minnesota was around 3 to 5 inches along I-90, 6 to 9 inches in central Minnesota, and 2 to 4 inches in northern parts of the state. Officials are still calling for the snowy part of the system to be followed by very strong winds creating blizzard conditions in some areas, coupled with dangerously low wind chills.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO