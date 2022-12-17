Read full article on original website
Wright County Scores for the Week of Dec. 19th-24th
Buffalo 3, Northern Tier 3, Buffalo rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie Northern Tier on Monday night. Raegan Wurm scored two goals for the Bison including the game tying goal in the third. Girls Basketball. Delano 57, Como Park 30, Abbie Pietila scored 13 points in the Tigers win.
2022 Wright County Sports Year in Review
2022 brought two team state championships to Wright County, Annandale Boys Basketball in Class AA and STMA Wrestling in Class AAA. The Wright County Area also had 15 individual state champions and many other memorable moments. Here is a look back at the 2022 Wright County sports season in Wright County.
Wright County Scores for Saturday, Dec. 17th
North Wright County 3, Eden Prairie 0, Dani Weiland scored the game winning goal, and Jayden Weiser picked up the shutout in the nets. North Wright County, above, picked up the shutout win over Eden Prairie on Saturday. Delano 2, Willmar 0, Kayleigh Olson had a goal and an assist,...
Roger Braatz
Age 84 of Buffalo, passed away December 20th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28th from 5 to 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held December 29th, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for Roger Braatz will be held Thursday, December 29th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church of Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
LeRoy James Mattsen
Age 68 of Albertville, passed away December 16th at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Monday, 1 hour prior to the services at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Funeral services for LeRoy Mattsen will be held Monday, December 26th at 2 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Interment follows at the St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Beverly Norma (Biegert) Palmer
Age 92 of Greenfield and Maple Plain, passed away December 18th at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 AM until time of services at the church. Funeral services for Beverly Palmer will be held Wednesday, December 21st at 11 AM at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greenfield. Interment will be at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Salem Lutheran Church or the Greenfield Historical Society. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Christmas Week Storm Continues
One of the biggest winter storms preceding the Christmas holiday in many years continues across much of the country, and right here in Wright County. The National Weather Service says Wednesday’s snow across Minnesota was around 3 to 5 inches along I-90, 6 to 9 inches in central Minnesota, and 2 to 4 inches in northern parts of the state. Officials are still calling for the snowy part of the system to be followed by very strong winds creating blizzard conditions in some areas, coupled with dangerously low wind chills.
Funeral Services and Life Celebration Today (Thursday) for Longtime Monticello Special-Ed Teacher, Val Somerville
Funeral services and a Celebration of Life will be held today (Thursday) in Monticello for a long time resident and former teacher in the Monticello School District. Valerie “Val” Somerville passed away December 14th at the age of 72. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School...
