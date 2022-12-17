ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnutport, PA

Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case

Kathleen Kane, Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving in Lackawanna County. Source: pennnews.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
County vote moves Pa. closer to certifying election

The Bucks County Board of Elections on Tuesday wrapped up certification of the November midterm vote but statewide certification remains in doubt due to recount petitions on file in 27 of the state’s 67 counties. Source: pennnews.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

