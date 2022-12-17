NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO