WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

Power outages possible during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night

INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
INDIANA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
WISCONSIN STATE

