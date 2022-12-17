Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: Storm will smack with heavy rain, 40 mph wind followed by deep freeze
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’. Winter has arrived and it brings wild weather that threatens to disrupt Christmas travel across the region. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Lehigh Valley weather: White Christmas is out, cold Christmas is in — maybe coldest in decades
Christmas may not be white this year. But it will be cold. Like, historically cold. Highs in the low 20s are expected over the holiday weekend, which will make this the Lehigh Valley’s coldest Christmas Eve and day in decades.
WGAL
Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy snow to be soaking rain, with dwindling hope for white Christmas
In his Friday morning forecast video, EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich spoke of the possibility of a heavy snowstorm late this week. But, he said to snow fans, “Don’t get your hopes up just yet.”. If the snowstorm — with its potential for a foot-plus of accumulation...
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
Still on track: Forecasters warning of extreme winds, cold and snow late Friday into Christmas weekend
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Power Outages, Flooding Possible For Eastern Massachusetts Later This Week
A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22. The National Weather Service (NWS) expects widespread coastal flooding to impact parts of Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts …
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: What you need to know about the major winter storm just days away
INDIANAPOLIS — We're definitely in the midst of the "quiet before the storm" phase of weather this week, though Live Doppler 13 Radar has some returns on it near the Illinois/Indiana border, this should mainly evaporate with only a slight chance of flurries. Let's dive right in and address...
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
UPDATE: Christmas Week Arctic Front storm: Move your travel plans to Tuesday or Wednesday to be safe. All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm.
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
