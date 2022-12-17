Read full article on original website
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
COVID spread much higher than reported in Pa. Why local health officials aren’t too concerned.
While Pennsylvania Department of Health data indicate that COVID-19 case counts are low across the state, local health professionals say that’s not actually the case. However, they’re also not too concerned about it. At the beginning of December, Pennsylvania was averaging well under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per...
walnutport.com
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. state House control fight; judge promises quick resolution
A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Source: pennnews.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane
Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).
walnutport.com
Paul Muschick: Drug addicts and drivers will benefit from these new Pennsylvania laws
Column: Three new laws that should make Pennsylvania safer in 2023. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
WGAL
Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
erienewsnow.com
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
Lehigh Valley weather: Storm will smack with heavy rain, 40 mph wind followed by deep freeze
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’. Winter has arrived and it brings wild weather that threatens to disrupt Christmas travel across the region. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
What Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats.
Plumber, experts warn of frozen pipes during cold weather
(WTAJ) — The winter season in Pennsylvania always brings cold weather and low temperatures, which could mean trouble for your pipes if you’re heading out for the holidays. One thing homeowners never want to see are frozen pipes. It’s a common problem Plumber Roger Jarvis sees this time every year. “What can happen is, if […]
Thousands of Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names owed $12 million in unclaimed property
Thousands of Pennsylvanians may be in for a holiday season surprise!. According to Treasurer Stacy Garrity, over 140,000 Pennsylvanians (including those with businesses) will receive a collective $12 million for having Christmas-themed names like “Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas.”. People and businesses in Pa. with reindeer-themed names will also...
Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
walnutport.com
Many Lehigh Valley families are suffering from inflation. That’s not stopping them from making sure children have a happy holiday.
With inflation on the mind of many these days, has inflation had an impact on giving this season? A toy drive organized by Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council reported a bounty of generosity. Source: Morningcall.
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
