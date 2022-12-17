ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Plumber, experts warn of frozen pipes during cold weather

(WTAJ) — The winter season in Pennsylvania always brings cold weather and low temperatures, which could mean trouble for your pipes if you’re heading out for the holidays. One thing homeowners never want to see are frozen pipes. It’s a common problem Plumber Roger Jarvis sees this time every year. “What can happen is, if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Thousands of Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names owed $12 million in unclaimed property

Thousands of Pennsylvanians may be in for a holiday season surprise!. According to Treasurer Stacy Garrity, over 140,000 Pennsylvanians (including those with businesses) will receive a collective $12 million for having Christmas-themed names like “Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas.”. People and businesses in Pa. with reindeer-themed names will also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wyoming Valley West High School lifts perimeter lockdown

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown. According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning. As of 10:26 a.m., the threat […]
WYOMING STATE
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

