Bay pulls away from Marianna to pick up home win
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team outscored Marianna 45-28 in the second half to take a decisive 74-48 victory at home Friday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 5-1 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday, December 21.
The Bulldogs fell to 5-2 and will host Graceville on Monday, December 19.
