Bay pulls away from Marianna to pick up home win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team outscored Marianna 45-28 in the second half to take a decisive 74-48 victory at home Friday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 5-1 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday, December 21.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-2 and will host Graceville on Monday, December 19.

