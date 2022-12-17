ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Bay pulls away from Marianna to pick up home win

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqJdf_0jliYk8p00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team outscored Marianna 45-28 in the second half to take a decisive 74-48 victory at home Friday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 5-1 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday, December 21.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-2 and will host Graceville on Monday, December 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

North Bay Haven aims to build upon first district title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven wrestling team won its first district title last week and hopes to carry that success into the remainder of the season. The Buccaneers took first place out of eight teams competing in the Class 1A District 1 Dual Championships on Thursday, December 15. The win marked […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Four Mosley athletes sign to the collegiate level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley athletes from four separate sports signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon. Randy Pittman – University of Central Florida Football (Division I) Henlee Haynes – Presbyterian College Wrestling (Division I) Dalton Humphrey – University of North Georgia (Division II) Kinsley Kennedy: Southern Union State College Volleyball (JUCO) […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lady Commodores pick up home win to remain perfect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball team took a massive 95-50 home victory over Central Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon. The Commodores improved to 12-0 and will face Chattahoochee Valley in Americus, Georgia on Friday, December 30.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay building chemistry to complement talented roster

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team has some asking an unusual question: Can a team have too much talent? The Tornadoes are off to a strong start (5-2) and are currently ranked No. 4 by MaxPreps in Class 4A. But, they have a “problem” that is best described by junior guard […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford dominates at home for 10th win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford Girls Basketball team picked up their second straight 50 point win beating Leon 70-20 Saturday afternoon. The Rams improved to 10-1 and will host Mosley on Thursday, December 22.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Arnold puts on scoring clinic in road win over Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold girls soccer team took a convincing victory on the road over Bay County foe Bay High, winning 8-0 on Friday night. The Marlins improved to 5-4-1 and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 20. The Tornadoes fell to 4-6 and will host Bozeman on Wednesday, January […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Mosley hangs on for season sweep over Bozeman

SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley Boys Basketball team picked up its second win over Bozeman 64-49 on the road Thursday night. The Dolphins improved to 5-5 and will play in a Christmas tournament on Tuesday, December 27, their opponent is TBD. The Bucks fell to 4-4 and will host Ponce De Leon on […]
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

Arnold honors former player with practice field

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold Girls Soccer team dedicated their new practice field in memory of a former player. The Megan Pettis Memorial Soccer Field is dedicated to former lady Marlin who tragically passed away in 2013. The annual alumni game was played on the new practice field today. This is the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

John B. Gore Park inching closer to completion

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway’s last major FEMA project is finally taking shape. John B. Gore Park hasn’t been used since before Hurricane Michael and now it’s on its way to being fully restored with brand-new amenities. “Not only are we trying to upgrade for our current residents, but we also have to look at […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Cottondale Christmas Classic begins

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight boys high school basketball teams from the Panhandle and south Alabama are competing in the Cottondale Christmas Classic this week. Cottondale Head Basketball Coach Chris Obert said he expects the tournament to be a fun one to attend. “I hope that a lot of people come out and make it […]
COTTONDALE, FL
WMBB

Boat Race Road multi-use path project complete

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway is starting and finishing projects all around the city. One of their latest is the multi-use path along Boat Race Road. The $1 million project includes an eight-foot wide sidewalk that stretches for a mile down the road. Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said the path helps improve the city’s […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Ryan Spearman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Ryan Spearman. Spearman has been playing on the Rutherford boys varsity basketball team since his freshman year, but moved up full time in his sophomore season. “It’s always fun to watch the development of, young […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

1 dead following crash in northwest Florida

Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Snowbirds are flocking to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 23-year-old man has been missing since Dec. 16, and local police are asking for the public’s help. Gage Michael Floyd’s family and friends say there were unable to contact him and he has not returned home, all of which is out of character.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach police deliver toys and meals to families

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are making sure no child goes without presents under the tree and a home-cooked meal this Christmas. Officers partnered with Florida Watersports, who spent the month of December outside Walmart collecting toys from members of the community.  Each family also received either a ham or […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy