Arnold puts on scoring clinic in road win over Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Arnold girls soccer team took a convincing victory on the road over Bay County foe Bay High, winning 8-0 on Friday night.
The Marlins improved to 5-4-1 and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 20.
The Tornadoes fell to 4-6 and will host Bozeman on Wednesday, January 18.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0