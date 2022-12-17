Arnold puts on scoring clinic in road win over Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Arnold girls soccer team took a convincing victory on the road over Bay County foe Bay High, winning 8-0 on Friday night.

The Marlins improved to 5-4-1 and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 20.

The Tornadoes fell to 4-6 and will host Bozeman on Wednesday, January 18.

