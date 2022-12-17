ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Behind the Legend: A look back at the life of beloved basketball coach Ron Allen

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIUWQ_0jliY0om00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Beloved former City League basketball coach Ron Allen passed away at the age of 71 Thursday.

As a student-athlete and coach, Ron’s career was one of breaking barriers. He was the first Black basketball player at Southeast High School in Wichita and went on to play under the first Black coach of the University of Arizona basketball program.

While Allen was afforded many coaching opportunities throughout his life, he knew at heart Wichita would always be home and where he would forever want to make a difference.

“The biggest knocks against me that I’ve heard was I keep kids that other coaches don’t keep,” Ron said during a January 2021 interview with KSN News .

It was a rare gift that came naturally to the coach: helping each athlete he took under his wing discover their true potential.

“Everybody at the school might have not liked the kid, but he seen something in him, and you know, just having him, that kid around the program, even if he’s just the manager, it just saved his life,” A.J. Allen, Ron Allen’s son, said.

Ron led East High to two state championships—forever cementing his place as a coaching legend.

Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition

“Coach Allen was a gentleman’s gentleman, a competitor’s competitor—one of the most important figures in the history of the City League,” Wichita Heights Boys Basketball Coach Jon Auer said.

“His teams always played hard,” Kapaun Mt. Carmel Boys Basketball Head Coach Steven Eck said. “He was a great person to talk to, he’s easy to talk to, he always told me to smile more…everyone knew Coach Allen, and it’s a sad, sad day.”

Auer says Allen was a mentor to him and a man who always led by example.

“He always knew that we were part of something that had a long history that was much bigger than ourselves, and if I had a question, he was always there for me,” Auer said. “[I’m] forever indebted to the example he set.”

A.J. Allen says his father always put his family first and treated each of his players like his own sons.

“Everyone just loved him because he was just a ball of energy,” A.J. Allen said.

His own sons are now basketball coaches themselves, carrying on their father’s legacy.

“I was just blessed to be able to get the life lesson on the court and at home,” A.J. Allen said. “He’s in a better place, and he finished the ultimate game, and he won.”

Ron Allen won more than 300 games in his 20-year-long career as a coach. He was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State

After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Shockers fall to Wyoming, suffer first home loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and battled back against Wyoming, but the Cowgirls closed out on a 7-0 run to beat the Shockers 61-56 Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. It marked the Shockers' (9-3) first home loss this season. DJ McCarty finished with a...
WICHITA, KS
kscbnews.net

Area Players Make All State in Wichita Paper

The Wichita Eagle announced their all state football team. Locally, Hugoton’s Cade Reynolds at linebacker in 3A, Meade’s Brayden Norris at defensive back in 8 man 1, Meade’s Grayden Stapleton at defensive back in 8 man 1, and Sublette’s Miguel Hernandez at defensive back in 8 man 1 are all state. Liberal’s Trystian Juarez, J. Brooks Kappelmann, and Zayden Martinez are honorable mention all state in 5A.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Brack, age 66

Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
GREAT BEND, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
COLWICH, KS
KSN News

Dangerous cold hits Kansas, slick roads continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling. Wind chills during the day Thursday will feel as cold as -25 to -45. Road crews have been treating the roads for ice and snow, but the highways and streets are still slick. As a result, there […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
INMAN, KS
KSN News

Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita, Sedgwick County: Ready for cold and snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cold and snow in the forecast. The KSN Storm Track 3 forecast calls for dangerously low temperatures. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is fully stocked on salt and sand and is ready to go into action to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy