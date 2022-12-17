ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days

The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 people killed in overnight quadruple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following an overnight quadruple shooting in north St. Louis. Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Two victims were pronounced dead on scene. A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their head and another with a gunshot wound to their hand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day

4101 Humphrey Street is a completely renovated church property that has been renovated and updated to an office. It was built in 1929 and is on the market for $2,495,000. The NABISCO Mansion, which sits at 10 Westmoreland Place, was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000. It has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 partial bathrooms. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

