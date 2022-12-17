Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
kjluradio.com
Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days
The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
Man who shot at state trooper may be in St. Louis area, highway patrol says
ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe a man who shot at one of their colleagues may be in the St. Louis area. According to a public bulletin from the MSHP, the shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 1:20 a.m. in Carter County, located in the Ozarks in southeast Missouri.
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
KMOV
City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
kttn.com
Missouri man who sparked high-speed police chase charged with gun crime
A Missouri man who led on a high-speed chase Thursday was charged Friday with a federal gun crime. Anthony L. Rogers, 35, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint says the...
KMOV
2 people killed in overnight quadruple shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following an overnight quadruple shooting in north St. Louis. Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Two victims were pronounced dead on scene. A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their head and another with a gunshot wound to their hand.
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
East St. Louis man admits attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds
A 38-year-old East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for fighting with park rangers at the Gateway Arch National Park.
East St. Louis man creates art with shell casings to combat gun violence
As the amount of shootings in the U.S. climbs higher every year, an East St. Louis artist wants to draw attention to gun violence. Mykael Ash is creating art made out of shell casings that he collects from around his city.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
KMOV
Man found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day
4101 Humphrey Street is a completely renovated church property that has been renovated and updated to an office. It was built in 1929 and is on the market for $2,495,000. The NABISCO Mansion, which sits at 10 Westmoreland Place, was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000. It has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 partial bathrooms. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realy.
13-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 13-year-old was shot Monday in north St. Louis.
Comments / 1