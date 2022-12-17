ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 21 Online

‘Godfather’s Pizza Express’ Joining Northland KornerStores

DULUTH, Minn. – Godfather’s Pizza — a one-time beloved restaurant chain in the Northland — is returning in an express format. Duluth business owner Derek Medved has purchased the franchise rights to launch Godfather’s Pizza Express within his KornerStore locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Sturgeon Lake and Chisholm.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Parks and Rec Hosts Monthly Woman’s Hike in the Snow

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cold and snowy conditions, Duluth Parks and Recreation along with Woman’s Hike Duluth held their free monthly hike. Monday’s hike was at the Antenna Farm Trail in the Observation Hill area, where over 20 hikers strapped up snowshoes to view the Bentleyville lights from afar. During the winter months, Duluth Parks and Rec provides snowshoes for hikers.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Open House For New Youth Center In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center. The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times. The center provides an area for youth...
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department hosted their annual Blue Santa Shop with a Cop event. Held at target, over 30 kids from area youth services like Valley Youth Center and Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club, paired up with an officer to spend up to $200 dollars on anything they want in the store.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest winners

A huge thanks to all who entered the 2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest. We thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the photos that came in!. This record-breaking storm (that the National Weather Service in Duluth named the “Blue Blizzard" of December 13-16, 2022) was unique because of the beautiful 'blue' color that would appear in the snow.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Snow clipper system today and tonight

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 19, 2022. A clipper system will move through the area today. The majority of the area will see snow start this afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall being after 6PM. The North Shore will likely see snow totals up to 5".
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

FedEx Addresses ‘Weather-Related’ Service Delays In Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. — FedEx is addressing delays within the Twin Ports by attributing the issue with the recent snow storms. The following statement was sent to FOX 21 Monday evening:. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers as we work to address temporary weather-related service delays in the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hucklebeary Shares Tips On Gift Wrapping Around The Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is just a few days away, have you finished wrapping all your gifts?. At Hucklebeary Gift Shop, they provide gift wrapping for those who need a little help. They also have a large selection of wrapping paper and supplies ready for you if you plan to do it yourself.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cenovus Awards $50,000 to Student-Led Manufacturing Program

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Superior High School’s technical education program received an early Christmas gift Wednesday. They recently founded Spartan Manufacturing and got a big donation from Cenovus Energy. Established earlier this year, Spartan Manufacturing is a student-led curriculum focused on learning hands-on skills. It not only educates students about how...
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office

DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Holds Day Two of Christmas Distributions

DULUTH, Minn. — Today was the second and final day at the Salvation Army where they were handing out gifts and food for families in the community needing assistance. Up to 80 families were being helped each hour, selecting toys and games for all ages that were donated by the community. For those struggling with rising costs and forced to make difficult decisions on where to spend their money, it is a relief to have somewhere to turn for help during the Christmas season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army Hosts Annual Christmas Distribution Event

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous donation event was happening in Duluth Tuesday, at the Salvation Army. The Duluth Salvation Army puts on an annual Christmas distribution event where toys are given to children and a full Christmas dinner is provided. 653 families will be served, and kids will get...
DULUTH, MN

