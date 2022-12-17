DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.

DULUTH, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO