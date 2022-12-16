Read full article on original website
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
School Closure – December 19, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a school closure for you. Mackay School District #182 has cancelled school for today. The post School Closure – December 19, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Because Kids Grieve House throws event to help those grieving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This holiday season one organization is looking to give a helping hand to those grieving a lost loved one. 20 years ago, Revis Turner lost his wife. It was then that he noticed there are not any groups for kids who lost a loved one.
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Community rallies around local fire chief who lost his home in weekend blaze
INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon. Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday. The back...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Have You Seen This? Idaho builders rescue deer from the ice
SHELLEY, Idaho — Raise your hand if you have a hard time balancing at the ice rink. I know I sure do. Ice skating, for me, is basically just a never-ending series of seat drops. If I can somehow finish a trip to the rink without a bruised tailbone, I consider myself lucky.
Temperatures increasing overnight and Tuesday with a chance of snow
A stormy weather pattern arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see temps warming slightly with scattered mountain snow Tuesday and more region-wide snow showers for Wednesday. Monday night, a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8°. Tuesday, Cloudy with a few snow showers....
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
Blackfoot passes animal ordinance with amendments
The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance. Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Winter storm warning and watches
We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of 86-year-old Michael Smith Winward. The post Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person appeared first on Local News 8.
Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps
An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
