ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Alisos Canyon Collision Closes Highway 101 Southbound

A traffic collision on Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road closed southbound lanes on Tuesday evening. At 8:01 p.m., two vehicles collided about 1/4 mile south of Alisos Canyon Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and determined one patient needed transport to the hospital for injuries. Both...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in Tuesday Afternoon Vehicle Rollover

One person sustained injuries in a vehicle rollover near Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:27 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Highway 135 and Clark Road for a single vehicle collision. The white sedan had rolled off the roadway into the center divider. The sole occupant required extrication...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report. The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Buellton's inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Tour concludes

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display. Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights...
BUELLTON, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday

Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
kcbx.org

KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants

89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Nearly 700 Units of Housing Proposed for La Cumbre Mall

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse knew going into last Thursday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) just how many friends he had in the room. Absolutely none. Rowse, it would turn out, had been overly optimistic. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much,” the mayor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods

The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy