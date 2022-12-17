Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat
Alisos Canyon Collision Closes Highway 101 Southbound
A traffic collision on Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road closed southbound lanes on Tuesday evening. At 8:01 p.m., two vehicles collided about 1/4 mile south of Alisos Canyon Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and determined one patient needed transport to the hospital for injuries. Both...
SLO County hopes to wring more rain out of the sky by cloud seeding again over Lopez Lake
The county is using a cloud-seeding program for the fourth year in a row. Here’s how it works.
CHP helicopter rescues dirt biker injured on popular SLO County trail
The person got hurt while cycling and was “unable to ride out,” the California Highway Patrol said.
Windy advisory in effect in Santa Lucia mountains, Ventura County mountains Wednesday morning
Warmer than-normal temperatures are expected throughout the region. Expect temperatures between the 50s through 70s. This pattern will be in place through the holiday weekend. The post Windy advisory in effect in Santa Lucia mountains, Ventura County mountains Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Injured in Tuesday Afternoon Vehicle Rollover
One person sustained injuries in a vehicle rollover near Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:27 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Highway 135 and Clark Road for a single vehicle collision. The white sedan had rolled off the roadway into the center divider. The sole occupant required extrication...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
syvnews.com
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
INCIDENT — The owner of a 1991 white four-door Honda Civic reported about 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle had been stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and the time of his report. The car had been parked along the curb in the 400 block of the Avenue of...
syvnews.com
Buellton's inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Tour concludes
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display. Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights...
syvnews.com
Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara
KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM. Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nearly 700 Units of Housing Proposed for La Cumbre Mall
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse knew going into last Thursday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) just how many friends he had in the room. Absolutely none. Rowse, it would turn out, had been overly optimistic. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much,” the mayor...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. The post Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
