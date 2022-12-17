Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Bulldogs to Name Hockey Press Box After Long Time Communications Director Bob Nygaard
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD will ring in the new year by doing something special for a long time communications director. Prior to the January 7th game against Bemidji State, UMD will name the hockey press box after Bob Nygaard with a special ceremony. Nygaard is one of the longest serving members...
Duluth East Boys Knock Off Denfeld in Crosstown Matchup, Superior Handles Ashland on Home Court
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team will get bragging rights over crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld for another year. The Greyhounds would defeat the Hunters 88 to 46 on Monday. Duluth East (3-0) will next host Grand Rapids on Tuesday. In other boys basketball action, Superior would protect their...
Duluth Salvation Army Predicted To Not Meet Goal In 2022 Red Kettle Season
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Salvation Army is way behind and not projected to meet its goal of $215,000 in its Red Kettle season this year. The Salvation Army has been raising money for over a month now. Due to weather and inflation rates, the Director of Development said in a press release she doesn’t have much hope of reaching their kettle goal.
‘Godfather’s Pizza Express’ Joining Northland KornerStores
DULUTH, Minn. – Godfather’s Pizza — a one-time beloved restaurant chain in the Northland — is returning in an express format. Duluth business owner Derek Medved has purchased the franchise rights to launch Godfather’s Pizza Express within his KornerStore locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Sturgeon Lake and Chisholm.
Duluth Parks and Rec Hosts Monthly Woman’s Hike in the Snow
DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cold and snowy conditions, Duluth Parks and Recreation along with Woman’s Hike Duluth held their free monthly hike. Monday’s hike was at the Antenna Farm Trail in the Observation Hill area, where over 20 hikers strapped up snowshoes to view the Bentleyville lights from afar. During the winter months, Duluth Parks and Rec provides snowshoes for hikers.
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
Recent Snowfall Will Affect Lake Ice Conditions
DULUTH, Minn. — As the mercury drops well below freezing, many people including ice fishers and snowmobilers begin to get excited about lakes freezing over. It is important to remember that just because you can’t see the water, it may not be safe out on the frozen lake, particularly with all the new snow we have received recently.
Marcia Hales’ Spirit Of The Lights Display Will No Longer Be At Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn. — Marcia Hales famous Spirit of the Lights display is in need of a new home, as Glensheen has decided to no longer have the lights be a part of the holiday experience for years to come. Glensheen has hosted the holiday light display since 2019, after...
148th Honors With Salvation Army Toys
DULUTH, Minn. — The Christmas spirit was in the air at Duluth’s Salvation Army Headquarters Monday. The 148th Fighter Wing used ground transportation to deliver some Christmas cheer. Santa’s sleigh came in the form of a truck loaded with gifts that they’ve purchased as part of their annual...
Lester Park Elementary Students Deliver Holiday Joy
DULUTH, Minn. — Sue Baker is a Kindergarten teacher from Duluth’s Lester Park Elementary School and she can tell you how the tradition of students delivering trees to hospital patients and others began. It was an idea her son had come up with 2o years ago. “He (Robbie) was the one who came up with the project’ said Sue Baker.” “I just asked him what he wanted to do for a family giving project and he said give trees to patients because his younger brother was in the hospital about two years earlier.”
Road-Rage Incident Ends In Gunfire In Morgan Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a road-rage incident that ended in gunfire Monday evening. The call for help came in around 7 p.m. on the 1000-block of 87th Avenue West in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The reporting party told police a driver followed them to their home...
Open House For New Youth Center In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center. The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times. The center provides an area for youth...
Salvation Army Holds Day Two of Christmas Distributions
DULUTH, Minn. — Today was the second and final day at the Salvation Army where they were handing out gifts and food for families in the community needing assistance. Up to 80 families were being helped each hour, selecting toys and games for all ages that were donated by the community. For those struggling with rising costs and forced to make difficult decisions on where to spend their money, it is a relief to have somewhere to turn for help during the Christmas season.
New License Plates Raise Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
CARLTON, Minn.–Tribal leaders gathered at Black Bear Casino Tuesday to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people in a unique way. New vehicle license plates have been designed using the symbol of a red hand, a logo nationally recognized to honor native men, women and relatives who have gone missing or have died.
Coffee Conversation: CHUM Homeless Community Vigil / Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — CHUM to hold Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall, Christmas Eve. It’s an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, while also drawing attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. CHUM Street Outreach Worker,...
Cenovus Awards $50,000 to Student-Led Manufacturing Program
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Superior High School’s technical education program received an early Christmas gift Wednesday. They recently founded Spartan Manufacturing and got a big donation from Cenovus Energy. Established earlier this year, Spartan Manufacturing is a student-led curriculum focused on learning hands-on skills. It not only educates students about how...
Over $200,000 Donated To Local Organizations From Vatican Unveiled Exhibit
DULUTH, Minn. — Over $200,000 was raised during Vatican Unveiled, a historic collection of rare artifacts that was exhibited at the DECC this last summer. And the proceeds were presented Wednesday morning, just in time for Christmas. Vatican Unveiled is the largest collection of papal artifacts outside of Rome....
Women’s Care Center Celebrates The Holidays With Annual Open House Toy Giveaway
DULUTH, Minn. — The Women’s Care Center in Duluth was overflowing with gifts and holiday spirit during their annual open house toy giveaway Tuesday. Gifts for all ages were donated by the community in order to make this event happen. The Center serves their clients first and then...
Coffee Conversation: Family Freedom Center to hold ‘Christmas at the Farm’
DULUTH, Minn — The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services prepares to hold its first-ever ‘Christmas at the Farm’ event on December 22. Pez Davila with the Family Freedom Center joined us on the morning show to talk about the holiday gathering. The event will be...
