DULUTH, Minn. — Sue Baker is a Kindergarten teacher from Duluth’s Lester Park Elementary School and she can tell you how the tradition of students delivering trees to hospital patients and others began. It was an idea her son had come up with 2o years ago. “He (Robbie) was the one who came up with the project’ said Sue Baker.” “I just asked him what he wanted to do for a family giving project and he said give trees to patients because his younger brother was in the hospital about two years earlier.”

