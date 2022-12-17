Read full article on original website
Tracy Cox
5d ago
She shouldn't have to find a different way to receive her packages! The car photo and tag are very transparent! If police don't catch her it laziness
15
Somebody
4d ago
She sure does look foolish, taking packages off porches as if they belong to her. She just might walk up to the right door. 🤨 This makes me angry.
12
Whatever
4d ago
I love that the police haven't made any arrests. That's because they aren't trying.
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
Drugs, guns recovered after high speed chase in Nashville
An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody.
WSMV
Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 21
Three people with separate warrants for rape of a child, assault and burglary were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week.
WSMV
Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
Man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen car
A man who fled from police in a stolen car back in November was arrested and found with drugs Monday evening.
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest suspects for stealing catalytic converter, meth recovered
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrested three suspects who removed and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot at the Glenbrook shopping center. During the arrest, police also recovered electric saws used in the crime, a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe...
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
WSMV
Nashville residents flock to grocery store prior to cold weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One tradition Nashvillians grab onto this time of year is the cold or snowy weather run to the grocery store. One thing you can’t call Nashvillians are unprepared. When they hear snow or cold weather in the forecast, they head to the grocery store. At...
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Door-To-Door Scam
Police encourage residents to report the suspicious activity.
WSMV
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
WSMV
5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill
BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville. The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.
Nashville mother, boyfriend charged with attempted murder of nine-month-old
A Nashville mother and her boyfriend are facing attempted murder charges after the woman's nine-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple serious injuries.
Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison
In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
