mauinow.com
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
mauinow.com
Maui United Way announces its 2023-25 Community Impact Grant
Maui United Way will be opening its new online Community Impact Grant Application on Jan. 24, 2023, for eligible health and human service non-profit agencies to apply for the upcoming funding cycle. Because of pressing mental health crises, proposals that include addressing mental health issues for staff and/or clients may...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
mauinow.com
Water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi
Due to heavy rain events, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Numerous power outages, have resulted in the loss of the Kualapuʻu well pump which services the Kaunakakai area. The estimated time to assess the situation, restore the well pump...
mauinow.com
Tech entrepreneurs hear about funding opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit
A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations. Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.
mauinow.com
Hazardous conditions along Hāna Highway, travel restricted to local traffic
*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Continuing stormy conditions throughout Maui County have resulted in unsafe driving conditions along Hāna Highway. Boulders, rocks and broken branches are blocking portions of the highway. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. Visitors are asked to postpone planned trips to Hāna until weather and road...
mauinow.com
New Year’s Eve firework displays in Wailea and Lānaʻi; permit sales begin Monday
There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
S. Kīhei Road is covered in mud, closed
Maui County Officials announced that Kīhei Road is closed because it is covered in mud. This is effective as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Road closed in Kaupō, Kīpahulu area on Maui
On Maui, the kona low system storm is wreaking havoc.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall to host “Common Ground Dance Festival IV”
In its first showing since 2018, Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will host its Common Ground Dance Festival IV, Jan. 13-14 at 7 p.m. with performances by Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, dance-educators and young performers. Now in its fourth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring...
mauinow.com
Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man
A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
