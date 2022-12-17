ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Maui United Way announces its 2023-25 Community Impact Grant

Maui United Way will be opening its new online Community Impact Grant Application on Jan. 24, 2023, for eligible health and human service non-profit agencies to apply for the upcoming funding cycle. Because of pressing mental health crises, proposals that include addressing mental health issues for staff and/or clients may...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Due to heavy rain events, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a water conservation request for Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Numerous power outages, have resulted in the loss of the Kualapuʻu well pump which services the Kaunakakai area. The estimated time to assess the situation, restore the well pump...
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
mauinow.com

Tech entrepreneurs hear about funding opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit

A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations. Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Hazardous conditions along Hāna Highway, travel restricted to local traffic

*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Continuing stormy conditions throughout Maui County have resulted in unsafe driving conditions along Hāna Highway. Boulders, rocks and broken branches are blocking portions of the highway. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. Visitors are asked to postpone planned trips to Hāna until weather and road...
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
mauinow.com

Seabury Hall to host “Common Ground Dance Festival IV”

In its first showing since 2018, Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will host its Common Ground Dance Festival IV, Jan. 13-14 at 7 p.m. with performances by Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, dance-educators and young performers. Now in its fourth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring...
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man

A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
KAHULUI, HI

