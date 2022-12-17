Read full article on original website
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
A Norwalk photo #165
My wife and I met this fellow on a walk through the woods in Oak Hills Park. When I asked what he was doing he answered, “The fat man told me to wait here till Rudolph calls.”
Norwalk wins $2 million DECD grant to remediate Webster lot
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s hoped-for Webster Block redevelopment has won support from the State with a $2 million grant to fund remediation of unspecified pollution. The money was awarded by the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) as part of their funding for the Brownfield Municipal Grant and the Targeted Brownfield Development Loan programs, a City news release said.
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023
NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company. While...
Maritime Aquarium; Music program for underserved Norwalk area students
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Art Space offers after-school music education for kids. Teens offered opportunity to learn in Maritime Aquarium program. Free after-school music education will be available to underserved Norwalk area students in grades 1 through 8 via the newly announced “Petty-Drayton Music Program” at The Norwalk Art Space, starting on Wednesday Jan. 25. According to a news release, veteran filmmaker Adria Petty and renowned first-call muti-instrumentalist Charley Drayton will fund the startup, which will include guitar and singing lessons, ear training, and performance coaching.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
'In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time': Riverhead Restaurant Sets Date For Closure
The owner of a Cuban restaurant on Long Island announced that the eatery will close in the coming days. LuchaCubano in Riverhead will have its last day in business on Monday, Jan. 2, the owner said in an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 18. The restaurant is located at 87 East...
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
Kulhawik announces retirement
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik is retiring after a decade as Norwalk Police Chief. Kulhawik divulged this Monday at the Police Commission meeting, where he took a second to publicly thank the Commissioners, as well previous Commissioners and former Mayor Richard Moccia, for being supportive. “I doubt that you’re...
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
‘Bling’ Bishop From Bergen Seized By FBI, Charged With Swindling Retiree Out Of $90,000
A flashy Brooklyn bishop who lives in Bergen County – and was infamously robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service earlier this year – swindled one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in retirement money that he used for himself, federal authorities charged. Lamor Whitehead, a 44-year-old...
Kulhawik given send off after 10 years as Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief. “Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Norwood: Body of Man “at Least a Few Days” Old Removed from Van Cortlandt Park, Police Said
Police said the body of a man estimated to be between 50 and 60 years of age was removed from Van Cortlandt Park in Norwood on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. The discovery was made in the vicinity of Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road. Norwood News witnessed officials from the City’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the NYPD carrying torches and emerging from a wooded area beside the roadway at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Norwalk videos: The Grinch
NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into BJ Ryan’s East, Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said. He might come back! Lengyel...
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
Man, Woman Steal $1.3K In Clothing From Oceanside Banana Republic, Police Say
Two people are wanted for allegedly stealing clothing valued at $1,305 from a Long Island store. The incident happened at the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday, Dec. 21. NCPD asked anyone...
