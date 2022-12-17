ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMS names interim superintendent

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Efforts to educate people on the dangerous truth of fentanyl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the last week, we've seen two separate incidents involving fentanyl hit the Charlotte area. A one-year-old in Mooresville almost died from the drug and two people were arrested and charged in Gaston County after a girl died from an overdose in September. It's a problem...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter Runs Out Of Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has halted all owner surrenders of dogs. The shelter is out of kennel space, and until more people step up to foster or adopt these homeless animals, there is no more room for owner surrender dogs. Through the end of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Harris Teeter Thanks Valued Associates, Loyal Shoppers For Donating More Than $1.07M To United Way And Salvation Army

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter announced a $1.07M donation to United Way and Salvation Army, two organizations that utilize strategic community philanthropy to create long-lasting change for those most in need. The donation was made possible thanks to generous contributions from valued Harris Teeter associates and shoppers.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

CORNELIUS, NC

