Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
wraltechwire.com
Job postings in Triangle are shrinking, declining 15% with ‘caution in the air’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Following the recent decision by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to again raise interest rates – this time, by one-half of one percent – employers and job seekers alike appear more cautious this winter. That’s according to Paul Lewis, the chief customer...
wccbcharlotte.com
Atrium Health And Amazon To Provide Food Boxes And Take-Home Hygiene Kits To Families Across The Charlotte Metro Region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – As part of Atrium Health’s annual Holiday Cheer event in support of its local communities, it is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The...
WCNC
Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.
wfmynews2.com
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
CMS names interim superintendent
CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
Will The Potential Real Estate Collapse Impact Charlotte, NC?
MINT HILL, NC – With Charlotte being the main market closest to Mint Hill, you might be wondering how a real estate collapse could impact the area. It’s pretty easy to see that if Charlotte struggles, it will impact the surrounding area. However, just because the national real...
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties, including $2 billion to reimburse customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Wells Fargo Bank, which has its East Coast headquarters in a tower on South College Street, has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in a civil penalty and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts during the past few years. CNN first reported the penalty this morning by the […]
Efforts to educate people on the dangerous truth of fentanyl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the last week, we've seen two separate incidents involving fentanyl hit the Charlotte area. A one-year-old in Mooresville almost died from the drug and two people were arrested and charged in Gaston County after a girl died from an overdose in September. It's a problem...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter Runs Out Of Space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has halted all owner surrenders of dogs. The shelter is out of kennel space, and until more people step up to foster or adopt these homeless animals, there is no more room for owner surrender dogs. Through the end of the...
WBTV
Owner surrenders suspended at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Because of overcrowding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is halting owner surrenders. The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. “On a day that we are happy to...
‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Restaurants continue to struggle post-pandemic
CHARLOTTE — Some restaurants are still trying to recover from the challenges of the pandemic. We caught up with the owners of Akropolis Café who told us business hasn’t been the same since COVID. “Like prior to COVID, this place always had a line,” said Farshad Irani,...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
As Green's Lunch nears its 100-year-anniversary, the owners are testing the waters for a sale. The property is valued at $3 million.
Purchasing Power in Mecklenburg County Among Strongest in North Carolina
According to the study, Mecklenburg County ranked among the places in North Carolina where purchasing power was highest. For a closer look at how the top performing economies in North Carolina compared, check out the table below:. Rank County, State Cost of Living Per Capita Income Purchasing Power – Index...
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Harris Teeter Thanks Valued Associates, Loyal Shoppers For Donating More Than $1.07M To United Way And Salvation Army
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter announced a $1.07M donation to United Way and Salvation Army, two organizations that utilize strategic community philanthropy to create long-lasting change for those most in need. The donation was made possible thanks to generous contributions from valued Harris Teeter associates and shoppers.
WBTV
Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
