dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
CoinTelegraph
Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized
South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
astaga.com
Blockchain didn’t fail, says Pantera’s CEO on FTX collapse
Pantera Capital’s CEO says FTX’s collapse was not attributable to blockchain failure. In a letter to buyers, Dan Morehead stated there’s a want for trustless techniques within the ecosystem. Enterprise within the blockchain house is shifting again to protected entities, Morehead added. Blockchain shouldn’t be blamed for...
astaga.com
1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved Amid This Binance Update
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain over the previous few weeks. Nevertheless, Shiba Inu value has dropped the least among the many prime meme crypto. Shiba Inu coin value is down by round 2% within the final 7 days.
astaga.com
50% Bitcoin Holders At A Loss, Why This Is Positive For BTC
Bitcoin is again to its crab-like value motion as macroeconomic forces battle with new developments within the crypto business. The primary crypto by market cap has seen one in every of its bloodiest years, however it maintains a constructive outlook for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
astaga.com
Bitcoin-linked cryptocurrencies that have a chance of becoming very bullish in 2023
Litecoin, Bitcoin Money, and Wrapped Bitcoin are related to Bitcoin. LTC, BCH, and WBTC can change into bullish in 2023 or when the bull market returns. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is the most important cryptocurrency and the most well-liked. In consequence, any cryptocurrency related to this community is prone to acquire attraction. However have you learnt which cryptocurrencies will probably change into very bullish subsequent yr or when the bull market returns? Under are our prime picks:
astaga.com
Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making
Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
astaga.com
Can Alchemy Pay top the $0.0080 resistance level after Weex’s integration?
WEEX crypto change is ready to combine Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Resolution. ACH is now up by greater than 3% and will rally increased quickly. The broader crypto market is buying and selling within the pink zone after a constructive begin to the week. WEEX crypto change to combine...
astaga.com
Will Price of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Hit An All Time Low In 2023?
In accordance with a well-liked cryptocurrency dealer, whose predictions and assessments have beforehand turned out to be true, now predicts that the worth of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) would hit a brand new low in 2023. He additional cites that the SHIB coin will finally fall to a value of $0.00008616.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Can Overtake Binance Coin And Dogecoin With Its Unconventional Approach To Cryptocurrency
The evolution of cryptocurrency has been an interesting one to witness. Most platforms that began with their tokens as the main attraction has grown to house blockchains that allow other platforms to build their networks on them. This has been a turning point for cryptocurrency as several people have shown interest in building their networks and contributing to the greater good of the industry. In addition, newer concepts have found their way into this industry as well.
