Related
South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted their 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament this week. The Wildcats topped their rivals from Brady to advance to the championship game in both the girl’s and boy’s brackets, scoring a date with South Loup after the Bobcats topped the Mavericks of Sandhills Valley.
Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament girls semifinals #1
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood/Hayes Center girls took on the Garden County Eagles in the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament. The Wolves came in undefeated, looking to add to their current six-game winning streak. Garden County, on the other hand, earned their second consecutive win as they have a 3-1 record. Out...
Girl’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats host their Booster Club Tournament. The Maxwell Wildcats, the Brady Eagles, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, and the South Loup Bobcats are all competing in the tournament. In the first round, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks and the South Loup Bobcats face off on the...
North Platte Educator honored as Nebraska School Counselor of the year
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Counselor Association has named Ms. Kara Hahn of North Platte as the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. According to a press release from the Nebraska Elementary School Counselor Academy, Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in the North Platte Public School District.
Local ranchers supply beef for Hershey Public Schools
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Birdwood Beef and Star Cattle Company teamed up with the Hershey Public Schools to provide fresh beef to the school district. Having a local beef supplier was on the list of things to do for Superintendent Jane Davis and she found a perfect partnership with Birdwood Beef.
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.
Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg armed bank robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wallace man is heading to prison for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Westley S. Cassidy, 27, to more than four years in prison, along with five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
