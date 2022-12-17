Read full article on original website
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
Peoria Manual coach Marvin Jordan thrilled to be back leading his alma mater
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Marvin Jordan bleeds Peoria Manual Orange & Black. A member of the Rams’ 2010 state runner-up team, Jordan is now back at Manual in his first year as the head coach at his alma mater and is thrilled to be leading the young men at his former school.
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Lacon man identified after fatal crash north of Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man from Lacon has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision north of Chillicothe Tuesday. 87-year-old John H. Johnson of North Fulton Street was identified as the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a head-on collision with a semi.
UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe
UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday
Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of forecasted winter storm
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
