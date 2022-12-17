Read full article on original website
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Titan!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger’s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Titan! Titan is 5 years old and very relaxed. He is house-trained and super sweet. If you are interested in adopting Titan or any of the available pets at CMPD...
Husband put ‘family in danger,’ Madalina’s mother told detective
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing.
Dad Pretends To Burn Kids’ Christmas Gifts In Fireplace
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A father decides to pull off a holiday prank to make his kids behave. The dad made a video and posted it on TikTok. In the video the father can be seen putting wrapped gifts into a fire. It turns out, the presents were actually fake, but the kids did not know that. People who saw the video had mixed reactions. Some people say his joke probably traumatized the children.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Is On Track To Enter The Holiday Weekend Over-Capacity With Dogs
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control’s (AC&C) dog kennels are all filled with dogs waiting for their Christmas miracle, a home. For the past 15 months, AC&C has sent out numerous pleas for adoptions, fosters, and breaking news about the kennels being near or over-capacity while the staff is tasked with making debilitating euthanasia decisions due to the overabundance of stray and owner-surrendered dogs coming into the shelter from the Charlotte Community.
One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
Family searches for driver of SUV they claim caused crash, hurting father of 3
CHARLOTTE — A Ballantyne man who was in a serious motorcycle crash is recovering in the hospital as his family searches for the driver of an SUV they believe caused a chain reaction. On Dec. 12, Ed Hollingsworth was on his way to work, driving his motorcycle in Ballantyne,...
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
Crime Scene Investigators Spend Hours At Home Of Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A community waits and wonders what happened to missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Wednesday night, crime scene investigators spent hours inside the home the little girl shared with her mother and stepfather. The little girl’s mother Diana Cojocari and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter remain in jail, charged...
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during Northlake Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter Runs Out Of Space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has halted all owner surrenders of dogs. The shelter is out of kennel space, and until more people step up to foster or adopt these homeless animals, there is no more room for owner surrender dogs. Through the end of the...
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay
Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman’s purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her...
'Life-threatening cold': Charlotte will feel below 0 this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast is making its way toward the Carolinas with Charlotte preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record, including the threat of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery,...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
Palmiter was told about Madalina's disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.
Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
