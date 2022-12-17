CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A father decides to pull off a holiday prank to make his kids behave. The dad made a video and posted it on TikTok. In the video the father can be seen putting wrapped gifts into a fire. It turns out, the presents were actually fake, but the kids did not know that. People who saw the video had mixed reactions. Some people say his joke probably traumatized the children.

