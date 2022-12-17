ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Titan!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger’s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Titan! Titan is 5 years old and very relaxed. He is house-trained and super sweet. If you are interested in adopting Titan or any of the available pets at CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Dad Pretends To Burn Kids’ Christmas Gifts In Fireplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A father decides to pull off a holiday prank to make his kids behave. The dad made a video and posted it on TikTok. In the video the father can be seen putting wrapped gifts into a fire. It turns out, the presents were actually fake, but the kids did not know that. People who saw the video had mixed reactions. Some people say his joke probably traumatized the children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Is On Track To Enter The Holiday Weekend Over-Capacity With Dogs

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control’s (AC&C) dog kennels are all filled with dogs waiting for their Christmas miracle, a home. For the past 15 months, AC&C has sent out numerous pleas for adoptions, fosters, and breaking news about the kennels being near or over-capacity while the staff is tasked with making debilitating euthanasia decisions due to the overabundance of stray and owner-surrendered dogs coming into the shelter from the Charlotte Community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting

Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter Runs Out Of Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has halted all owner surrenders of dogs. The shelter is out of kennel space, and until more people step up to foster or adopt these homeless animals, there is no more room for owner surrender dogs. Through the end of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay

Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman’s purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her...
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

'Life-threatening cold': Charlotte will feel below 0 this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast is making its way toward the Carolinas with Charlotte preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record, including the threat of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy